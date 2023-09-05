As Week 1 approaches, most teams around the NFL can surely use some added secondary help. A former Pro Bowler has recently entered the free agent pool, making a potential secondary addition even more intriguing.

Casey Heyward has fully recovered from his pectoral injury, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He is looking to make his return to the league and suit up for his 12th NFL season.

Heyward spent this last season playing for the Atlanta Falcons. However, he appeared in just six games due to his pectoral injury. Still, Heyward started all of those six games proving to be a valuable resource to the Falcons.

Outside of just his time in Atlanta, Heyward has plenty of experience at the NFL level. Since joining the league in 2012, Heyward has appeared in 152 games and started 118 of them. In that time, the defensive back has racked up 448 tackles, 112 passes defended and 25 interceptions.

Heyward's best years came from 2016-2017 when the DB played for the San Diego and then Los Angeles Chargers. He was named a Pro Bowler both seasons as he put up 98 tackles, 42 passes defended and 11 interceptions.

Since his prime with the Chargers, Heyward has yet to live up to his Pro Bowl pedigree. However, when healthy, he has been a proven veteran who can fill in in a pinch. While he won't turn a team's secondary into the Legion of Boom, he's a sensible addition to a team in need of a defensive back.

Injuries ultimately cost Casey Heyward his year with the Falcons. But now fully cleared and healthy once again, Heyward is ready to prove he still belongs in the NFL.