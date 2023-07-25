Making it back into the world of professional sports is quite hard. It becomes significantly harder when player behavior gets in the way inside and outside of the gridiron. This is exactly what happened to Isaiah Wilson, the former Tennessee Titans first-round pick, as he was hit with a hefty punishment in the middle of NFL Free Agency.

Isaiah Wilson just got hit with a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The punishment is going to last for three games, per Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team.

Teams are wary when signing players during NFL Free Agency. They look at the on-field performance and if it fits well in their system. Franchises also look at their physique and whether they are still in shape to perform for a whole season. The most important aspect is their marketability and behavior. Fans often cannot root for players who have had multiple misdemeanors and caused damage to other people.

The former Titans first-rounder had committed so many of these violations during his short career. Tennessee punished him for team rules. Wilson was also caught driving under the influence which took a huge toll on his professional credibility. The New York Giants gave him another shot. Despite just being a practice squad member, his off-the-field issues continued.

This new punishment will just make it harder to convince front offices that he is worth another opportunity. Will Isaiah Wilson ever make it back to playing as a serviceable offensive tackle for an NFL franchise?