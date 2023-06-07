Former New York Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph has been found not guilty on all four charges related to the fatal 2021 shooting he was involved in.

The said shooting happened in front of Rudolph's Florida home back in April 2021. It reportedly all started after Rudolph had an altercation with his then-partner Dominique Jones. After which, four men confronted him in front of his house, which ended up with the ex-Florida State standout firing 39 shots and hitting two of them. One of the men was killed in the shooting.

Rudolph was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. However, his camp argued that the former NFL wideout did it as a form of self-defense. A jury eventually declared him not guilty, per ESPN.

It remains to be seen what's next for Travis Rudolph, but his agent Zach Hiller confirmed to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that the 27-year-old wideout intends to make a comeback in the NFL.

Former NFL WR Travis Rudolph was found not guilty on all charges related to a 2021 shooting outside his family’s home that left a man dead. Rudolph wants to resume his playing career, per agent Zac Hiller of @LAASportsEnt, which assembled his legal team. pic.twitter.com/yEcBAGyJzx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2023

Rudolph was an undrafted wide receiver out of Florida State in 2017. He spent three years with the Seminoles and actually the team in receptions in 2015 and 2016, finishing his career with 2,311 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 153 receptions. Unfortunately for him, his career didn't pan out as he expected. Rudolph played just seven games for the Giants before the team waived him.

The Miami Dolphins signed Rudolph to their practice squad in 2018, but an injury prevented him from ever getting a chance to suit up for the franchise.

Now that his legal battle is over, however, Rudolph will be hoping that an NFL team takes a chance on him.