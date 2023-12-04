NFL officiating is under the microscope, and at least one head coach wants the league's owners to step in and do something

NFL officiating is in the spotlight again this week after a critical no-call in the Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers.

In what was the Chiefs' final drive of the game, Patrick Mahomes threw a deep pass near the goal line that was intended for wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. As he worked to get free and make a play on the ball, rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine was draped all over the veteran's back.

There was no penalty flag thrown for what seemed to be clear pass interference. The Packers denied Mahomes and the Chiefs on the ensuing attempts and clinched the monumental 27-19 win in Lambeau. It is difficult to tie in the game's result to one decision, especially considering there was a controversial late-hit penalty called against Green Bay's Jonathan Owens a few plays earlier.

Fans aren't the only ones reaching their breaking point when it comes to NFL officials – at least one NFL head coach wants the owners to step in, according to Pro Football Talk:

“Text from current NFL head coach: “Time for owners to act on officiating.”'

As is customary, referee Brad Allen provided an explanation when asked about the pass interference no-call. “As you may know, on every play where there may or may not be pass interference, either offensive or defensive, the covering official has to rule whether contact materially restricts the receiver. And in this case, the covering officials were in good position and ruled that there was no material restriction that rose to the level of defensive pass interference.”

What exactly would change if the owners intervened is unclear. But what is clear is that NFL officiating is a more and more a focal point of fans instead of the actual play on the field.