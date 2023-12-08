The Atlanta Falcons' Bradley Pinion spearheaded the "Punters for Purpose" charitable cause involving his fellow NFL punters in Week 14.

The NFL's punters will raise money for the charitable cause “Punts for Purpose” in Week 14. It all began with the charitable endeavor of Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion and his wife Kaeleigh.

The Pinions traveled to Tanzania a few years back and collaborated with the child development organization Compassion International. The couple wanted to help mothers and babies struggling with poverty in Africa. They pledged $1,000 for every punt from the Falcons' Bradley Pinion that landed inside the 20-yard line in the 2023 NFL season.

Bradley Pinion had always wanted his fellow punters to join him in his charitable endeavor. Before long, other punters such as the Miami Dolphins' Jake Bailey, the Cleveland Browns' Corey Bojorquez, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Logan Cooke followed suit.

Other NFL punters that joined “Punts for Purpose” include the Baltimore Ravens' Jordan Stout, the Philadelphia Eagles' Braden Mann, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Pressley Harvin III, and the Chicago Bears' Trenton Gill.

“I was hopeful others would want to get involved but had no idea it would be this many. Seeing half of the punters in the NFL participate in ‘Punts for Purpose' during Week 14 is crazy to me. It is truly humbling to have other punters join in on something my wife and I are so passionate about. I feel like you can see God at work!” Bradley Pinion said.

The money from NFL punters will help raise funds for 500 child survival centers that shelter 25,000 mothers and 25,000 babies in need.

The Falcons will play the Buccaneers in Week 14

“Punters for Purpose” coincides with an action-packed Week 14 in the NFL.

Bradley Pinion's Falcons will square off against Baker Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Although Atlanta has a mediocre 6-6 win-loss record, it holds a precarious one-game lead over the Bucs and New Orleans Saints for the NFC South division lead.

The Falcons defeated the Bucs 16-13 in Week 7. Can Atlanta sweep Tampa Bay and solidify its lead in the NFC South? Stay tuned.