The NFL experienced an overall drop in injuries but an uptick in concussions during the 2023 season, according to recent data.

Right now, the NFL and its stakeholders are gearing up for the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, to be played on February 11 from Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs earned their spot in the big game with an impressive road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, while the 49ers punched their ticket to Las Vegas with an epic comeback victory over the Detroit Lions at home.

The two-week break between championship weekend and the Super Bowl also gives the league some time for some self reflection, including a look back on the trends of injuries around the league during the 2023-24 campaign, which commissioner Roger Goodell and his staff have taken great strides to try to prevent in recent seasons.

Now, more light is being shed on just what the results of those retrospectives were.

“During the 2023 season, the NFL saw a dramatic increase in overall player availability. The number of concussions, however, slightly increased, which is reflective of the league’s struggles to reduce head injuries,” reported Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “…Overall, players missed 700 fewer games due to injury in 2023 than in 2022. The NFL believes the primary factor in that reduction is a drop in the number of lower-body injuries.”

It's certainly good to see that players were able to stay relatively healthier this year as compared to recent seasons. Of course, concussions are still clearly a huge concern, and it will be interesting to see what strides the league takes in the future to continue to help prevent those.