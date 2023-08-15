The NFL regular season is only a few weeks away, and we just saw Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott sign deals after a long process. Now, another veteran is going to be taking visits with teams: Justin Pugh. The offensive lineman played for the Arizona Cardinals last year and saw his season end due to an ACL injury, but now he is set to make his return and will be working out for some teams, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

‘Former #Giants and #AZCardinals OL Justin Pugh, almost 10 months removed from ACL surgery, has been cleared to do positional drills with former NFL OT LeCharles Bentley. Pugh, the former first-round pick entering his 11th season, is expected to visit teams in the near future.'

Pugh was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft and wound up playing for the Giants through 2017. Then, he went to Arizona in 2018. and has been there ever since. Pugh has played 120 games in his career with 119 starts and played in six games for the Cardinals last year before suffering the injury.

Pugh is now 33 years old but proved he can still be a capable lineman when he's healthy, so it will be interesting to see what his market looks like once he does visit other teams. With the 2023 NFL season set to kick off shortly, there should be some suitors for him, especially with constant changes going on at the position over the curse of a 17-week season.