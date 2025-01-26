Back in 2021, the NFL implemented replay assist with the goal of improving on-field referee accuracy. At the time, its scope was limited to ball placement and pass completions. However, by 2023, it had broadened to include penalties such as blows to quarterbacks' heads and intentional grounding.

Now, there might be more changes coming soon since the league is reportedly planning a review of the rules regarding the quarterback sliding this offseason after the AFC Divisional Round penalty controversy between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In the third quarter, the particular play in question took place when Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was tackled by two Texans defenders, Henry To'oTo'o and Folorunso Fatukasi, which ended up getting flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. This penalty allowed Kansas City to keep the ball until they scored another touchdown, which then took the score to 20-12 in their favor.

Texan's pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. was quite critical of the officiating.

“We knew it was going to be us versus the refs going into this game,” Anderson Jr. said.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans also pointed to the supposed favoritism but was quick to admit that his team was at fault in many areas, such as missed field goals, sacks, and a high-pressure rate on quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Referee Clay Martin explained his decision, saying that he viewed Mahomes as a defenseless player, which justified his slide.

“The onus is on the defender. I had forcible contact to the hairline, to the helmet,” Martin said.

Nevertheless, there are a number of people who are up in arms against these decisions. Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Troy Aiken complained on-air about the rules and suggested amendments to deal with quarterback slide tackles.

Replay assist today includes spotting the ball, catches, out-of-bounds plays, and fouls with clear video evidence. It was recently expanded in 2023 to also include penalties for hitting the sidelines, QB head contact, and intentional grounding. According to Schefter, slides are a candidate for consideration in the further expansion to be discussed at the competitor committee meetings in the offseason of the NFL.

Although the Texans outgained the Kansas City Chiefs 336-212 in total yards, the Chiefs ultimately snatched the 23-14 victory in the divisional matchup. The Texans picked off Stroud on eight occasions and applied pressure on him for 56 percent of his dropbacks, but they were unable to take advantage of their defense due to some offensive blunders and missed scoring chances.

Mahomes, meanwhile, denied receiving preferential treatment while talking to reporters.

“The referees are doing their best to call the game as fair and proper as they possibly can,” Mahomes said.

The discussion surrounding the implementation of the quarterback slide rule is sure to be at the forefront in the NFL offseason. With quarterbacks beginning to use the slide more frequently to avoid getting hit, there is a dire need for more clarity when it comes to the officials' call to ensure that fans and players are satisfied.