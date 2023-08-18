For NFL fans, it is a familiar ritual each Sunday during the season. Tune into a pregame show, get updates on player injuries, any late breaking news, and set your fantasy football lineup. Then the pregame player coverage begins.

Recently, viewers have also been treated to camera shots of players walking into their locker rooms. It serves as a hype video of sorts. Players get to show off their fashion senses (or lack thereof), and fans get a brief behind the scenes glimpse of life in the NFL.

But is that piece of content about to become extinct? Per the NFL, the answer is no, after some confusion.

It all started with, what else, a tweet.

“The Giants say photography and videography outside of the Giants locker room will no longer be allowed pregame because of ‘a change in our security screening process, which was mandated by the league.'” per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

But the NFL pushed back on that notion, clarifying that arrival videos are still fair game. No change in policy was enacted to pregame player coverage.

The issue is particular to the New York Giants. Before every NFL game, bags from both teams are screened. This season, Giants security personnel will conduct the screenings in a spot outside the locker room. Which poses a problem, as the NFL does not allow for these screenings to be filmed for security purposes.

Per an NFL spokesperson, the Giants are working on a solution ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night, and for the rest of the season.

So if you love to see what Joe Burrow arrives to the stadium wearing, or draw inspiration from Odell Beckham Jr.'s fashion choices, rest easy. NFL arrival videos are here to stay.