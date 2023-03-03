The NFL has long had a problem with domestic violence incidents, with a large number of notable players being accused or arrested for crimes against their marital partners even just in recent years.

One such player is former NFL running back Zac Stacy, who was recently sentenced to six months in jail after a brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend in Nov. 2021 that took place in front of their then 5-month-old child.

However, the NFL’s problem with domestic violence is a microcosm of a much larger societal problem. For any further evidence just look at unwillingness to convict and light punishments for those that are found guilty of abusing their spouses or girlfriend. Stacy’s sentencing also seems like a slap on the wrist, given the nature of the crime and the video evidence of it.

Free agent running back Le’Veon Bell, chiming in on social media about the head-scratching sentence that the 31-year-old Alabama native received, had an interesting idea for how to punish Stacy though. An idea that could hopefully be extrapolated to other domestic violence offenders.

15 minutes in a UFC ring with mixed martial artist Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, a two-time UFC Light Heavyweight champion known to be one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history.

nah, don’t even give em jail time, make him fight Jon Jones in the octagon for like 15 mins … let’s see how tough he is then https://t.co/njqaR7F4OJ — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 3, 2023

After all, if the 5-foot-9, 224-pound Stacy is tough enough to assault a woman, he should be tough enough to get into the ring with the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Jones right?

It can’t be stated enough how cruel, vile, and simply unnecessary it is for a man to put his hands on a woman. Especially because, more times than not, they would not have that same energy when it comes to fighting another man.