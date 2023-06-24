NFL legend Michael Irvin couldn't hide his pain as he watched the funeral service for the son of his fellow Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis on Saturday. Ray Lewis III, the eldest son of the Baltimore Ravens icon, died at the age of 28.

On Twitter, Irvin showed his love and support for Lewis. He also expressed his deepest sympathies, adding that he knows nothing can help ease the pain of losing a child.

“NO FATHER should ever have to bury his son! My heart bleeds for my brother [Ray Lewis] and his family. There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this depth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you,” Irvin wrote.

Ray Lewis III's death was reported on June 15, though no immediate details about the cause of death were revealed. It was eventually reported that the son of the former NFL linebacker passed away due to “accidental overdose.”

Lewis III was reportedly found unresponsive when police responded to a medical emergency call on the evening of June 14. He was also receiving CPR from a friend at the time.

Rashaan Lewis, the younger brother of Ray III, confirmed the death of his sibling on social media with an emotional message.

“Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you was really hurting. I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you,” Rashaan wrote.

“Your niece gonna miss you but she will hear about you over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud.”

As Michael Irvin said, it's painful for any father and parent to bury their children, and it's hard to imagine the pain they are feeling right now. May Ray Lewis III rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ray Lewis and their family.