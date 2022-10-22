NFL
Odell Beckham Jr’s return date pushed back amid Chiefs, Packers interest
The saga of Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency continues to this day. The star wide receiver is the most sought-after FA in the market, and for good reason. However, Beckham’s injury status hinders his ability to sign with any team he pleases. As a result, rumors have dragged out over the last few weeks.
As it turns out, though, there’s a good reason why no team has made a serious offer. According to a report by Dov Kleiman, Odell Beckham Jr’s return from injury has been pushed back to mid-December. That apparently explains why NFL teams have hesitated on giving an offer sheet for OBJ yet.
“Free-agent WR Odell Beckham is still recovering from his injury and won’t be available to play until mid-December, two team executives tell ESPN. Explains why his market hasn’t changed so far this season.”
When he’s fully healthy, Odell Beckham Jr has proven that he can still be a great contributor to a championship team. His short stint with the Rams proved that: he functioned well as a secondary threat behind Cooper Kupp. Had he not injured his ACL during the Super Bowl, he’d still be a part of the Rams roster.
However, his injury and prolonged recovery have made NFL teams a little hesitant on giving Odell Beckham Jr an offer sheet. Still, we can expect teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers to make a run for OBJ once he’s healthy. In fact, both teams are likely already in contact with OBJ even while he’s injured.