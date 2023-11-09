The crew on the "Pat McAfee Show" couldn't believe the video the NFL released to remind people of what a roughing the passer call is.

The roughing the passing call has been all over the place for the last several seasons. So much so, it's almost like nobody is entirely sure how NFL referees should call the play.

As a result, the league re-shared a video on roughing the passer in an attempt to educate fans and players alike. The Pat McAfee Show shared their reaction to the video, as the examples in the clip are still a bit controversial.

The video is narrated by Rich Eisen of the NFL Network. In the clip, there's a quick definition of what constitutes roughing the passer. But as Pat McAfee and his crew point out, pretty much every example given will have teams up in arms.

The NFL has released a roughing the passer video.. WHAT ARE WE DOING #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6e6mamXStQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2023

“What are we doing” is a valid question. Sure, the hits to the head make total sense. Along with anything aimed at the quarterback's knees. However, a lot of the clips here look like regular plays and it's hard to believe any defender can prevent some of these hits.

It's almost like the NFL purposely shared the bare minimum roughing the passer calls. Which is a shame because it's these type of plays that anger fans. But the league has made several changes to the sport in an attempt to make the game as safe as possible. So, it's not likely the league makes any changes at all.

And as everyone on the Pat McAfee Show points out, all 32 teams in the NFL are not likely to receive this video very well.