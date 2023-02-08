Tom Brady talked with Jim Gray about his decision to retires after 23 seasons in the NFL on the “Let’s Go” podcast, and he received many messages to listen to during the podcast, including one from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“What’s up Tom! I just want to say congrats on retirement,” Mahomes said in a voicemail. “You had a hell of a career that all of us will chasing for a very long time. Happy for you, but I’m just a little bit happy to see you go too, so congrats man.”

Gray and Brady along with his parents, who joined to listen at that point in the episode as well, got a laugh out of Patrick Mahomes’ message. Brady thanked Mahomes and wished him luck in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“I understand the feeling, thanks Patrick,” Brady said. “He knows how highly I think of him and had a lot of different chances to spend time with him. I love watching him play, I love obviously his style and his charisma. He’s all about the team too, and with him nothing but the best. He’s got a big game coming up this week, these are the ones you remember the rest of your life.”

Tom Brady was also joined by his former coach Bill Belichick and former players Peyton Manning and Rob Gronkowski during the show. Brady discussed what Bill Belichick did to help him in his career, and shared some good-natured ribbing with Peyton Manning and Rob Gronkowski.

Most of the episode was a celebration of his career, and it ended with Brady discussing Mahomes and the Chiefs playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.