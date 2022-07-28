Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson slander gets furious response from Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III came into the defense of his fellow NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson after the two received what he feels are undeserved criticisms from anonymous defensive coordinators.

On Twitter, Griffin called out the said coordinators and emphasized that instead of putting down other players, they should start accepting there are various ways to win.

“Why are these anonymous defensive coordinators attacking 2 Black NFL MVPs in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. They add flare to the position and have won games at historic levels. Stop screaming for them to get off your lawn and accept that there is more than one way to win,” RG3 wrote.

To be fair to Robert Griffin III, he has every reason to be disappointed with the comments about Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. For one, Mahomes has already won the Super Bowl and has always put the Kansas City Chiefs to succeed.

Meanwhile, aside from the 2021 season, Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs every year since arriving back in 2018. Put simply, he helped make the team to be postseason fixtures.

Despite their accomplishments, though, they received criticisms from experienced defensive play-callers in a recent report by The Athletic that aims to rank the QBs by tier. One said Mahomes is not a Tier 1 because if someone takes his first read away, he just “runs, he scrambles and he plays streetball.”

As for Jackson, another coordinators said he won’t be a Tier 1 quarterback even if he wins the MVP 12 times in his career. For what it’s worth, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took notice of the said take and called it out as well.

Perhaps there’s a touch of bitterness and saltiness in the comments made by those coordinators, especially since Mahomes and Jackson have been a real pain for defensive coaches. But then again, as Griffin said, it’s just wrong to just hate and put down others.