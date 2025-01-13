Peyton Manning gave praise to Jayden Daniels. He also tossed flowers to Minnesota’s head coach. But Manning embarked on a furious rant over rookie quarterback play in the NFL, according to a post on X by Kevin Clark.

“There are always those arguments on whether you play right away,” Manning said. “Or do you sit? How do you argue about Patrick Mahomes sitting for a year behind Alex Smith? And then winning three Super Bowls after that.

“Look, I played right away. Didn’t play well. But we went 3-13 as a rookie. And then went 13-3 in my second year. There’s no way that happens if I don’t play every game as a rookie.”

Peyton Manning said he looks at Eli and Bryce Young for contrast

Eli Manning sat his first 10 games as a rookie, and then played the last six, Manning said.

“He said what he learned in the six games playing was night and day compared to what he learned on the sidelines,” Manning said. “So I still think getting in there and playing is the best way to learn.”

Manning said sitting a quarterback has to be an organizational plan.

“It bothers me that Bryce Young is already on his third play-caller,” Manning said. “And he’s played only two seasons. Caleb Williams is gonna be on his third play-caller next September. To me, that’s a miss.

“If we’re gonna draft this guy, who’s the head coach gonna be. If the coordinator leaves, I want the guys replacing him, shadowing him, 24-7. I want them there the whole time, so that quarterback doesn’t have to learn a new system every single year.”

Manning pointed out Baker Mayfield, who had to learn five systems in four years, and Alex Smith totaled six systems in six years.

“Tom Brady had the same system his whole career,” Manning said. “I had the same system my first 14 years in Indy.

“Don’t make a guy learn Latin, German, and French, all in the first two years. That’s not fair.”