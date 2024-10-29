League legends Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick have gone from annual NFL rivals to media co-workers. They've had to put aside their past memories of the Indianapolis Colts-New England Patriots rivalry to work together on camera. But that hasn't stopped the legendary quarterback from ribbing the Super Bowl-winning head coach. Especially during Monday's Manningcast as the New York Giants took on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both the Hall of Fame passer and brother Eli Manning hosted Belichick and his former linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who teamed with the coach to win two Super Bowls with the Giants. The former Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback, though, didn't ask what their favorite memory was together.

Manning instead showed a less-than-flattering picture of a young Belichick wearing throwback “short” shorts. The image prompted Manning to ask the Hall of Fame linebacker a burning question involving his Giants days with his former defensive coordinator.

“What was higher? Their expectations or the shorts?” Manning asked.

Taylor burst into laughter for nearly three seconds, before responding “I don't know.” Yet he couldn't help but laugh at the sight of a young Belichick in short shorts.

“All tight and everything,” Taylor later responded. “They look good though.”

Peyton Manning tried bringing back another memory for Bill Belichick

Peyton wasn't through with poking the bear that is Belichick.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback really tried to get under the former head coach's skin by bringing up another memory: Super Bowl XLVI.

Belichick's Patriots team fell to another Manning in Eli and his Giants back in Feb. 2012. One play in particular helped set up the Giants' win in Indianapolis: Mario Manningham's 38-yard catch. Eli Manning found Manningham down the left sideline and maintained both feet in bounds to complete the grab.

That catch eventually set up the Giants' final Ahmad Bradshaw touchdown run to take the 21-17 lead before completing the victory. The elder Manning tried to resurrect that memory for the losing coach that night. But this action came with a twist: Manning claimed Eli requested the producers re-show that Manningham clip. Eli Manning, however, denied he made such a request.

“Peyton is trying to get us to go after each other, but don’t fall for his tricks,” Eli Manning said. “I don't fall for them anymore.”

Belichick, however, calmly said it was a “great throw and great catch.”

The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach has become a regular contributor to ESPN broadcasts. Along with providing a coach's perspective during Monday Night Football games on Manningcast, Belichick is a regular guest on the Pat McAfee Show. It's the first time the 72-year-old coaching legend has crossed over to the media side of things.