The Buffalo Bills started their offseason tweaks by releasing a number of players to meet the salary cap. These weren't just any players, however. Many of those let go were seasoned veterans who spent years with the team. One of them was Tre'Davious White.
A cornerback who played all his seven seasons wearing the Bills jersey, White is now in the middle of entertaining suitors as a free agent. The 29-year-old vet is scheduled for visits with the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders this week, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Former #Bills All-Pro and Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White has visits scheduled with the #Rams and #Raiders this week, with a few more teams showing interest as well, sources say. White, cut by Buffalo earlier this month, is working his way back from a torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/25GeAfRlxv
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2024
It's no surprise that White draws interest from teams. While he may have spent the past two seasons dealing with injuries, his resume still shows impressive credentials. During both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, the cornerback was named a Pro Bowler in addition to garnering All-Pro selections as well. White's best year arguably came in 2019. He tallied 58 combined tackles (48 solo), 17 passes defended and six interceptions in 15 regular-season starts. His numbers that year even amounted to a vote for the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Can a Tre'Davious White bounce-back year take place?
Throughout his seven years with the Bills, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound CB amassed regular-season totals of 311 combined tackles (242 solo, 69 assisted), 68 passes defended and 18 interceptions in 82 games. In seven playoff outings, White put up 32 combined tackles (22 solo) and five passes defended.
Of course, not playing a full season in years does put doubt in the minds of teams. Nevertheless, a fully healthy Tre'Davious White can surely provide impact on the field. And presently, it looks like organizations are willing to bank on the chance that he'll be productive once again. As per Garofolo, a few other teams aside from the Rams and the Raiders are also interested in the cornerback. With multiple opportunities knocking on the doorstep, White's road for a bounce-back campaign is as clear as daylight.