President Biden will be sitting out the Super Bowl interiew.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 from Las Vegas, with the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Chiefs got to this point courtesy of a road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, while the 49ers punched their ticket to Vegas with an epic comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

One tradition in past Super Bowls has been for the President of the United States to give an interview to the media on the day of the big game; however, current President Joe Biden has decided to skip out on that ritual for the second straight year, per Oliver Darcy of CNN.

Now, more light is being shed on what went into that decision.

“We are being more creative,” said a Biden campaign adviser, per Darcy, “and relying less on formulas of the past.”

However, the decision is not without those who are skeptical of how it will be perceived by the public.

“The Super Bowl is super ratings and generally a full-house free pass for a president,” said former CNN White House correspondent Frank Sesno, per Darcy. “The interview is more apple pie than food for thought. So for Biden to take a pass on this (so to speak) will be taken by the over-the-hill crowd as another piece of evidence that he’s not in the game. It’s safer for him — no interview means no gaffes, no viral video of a mangled answer. But it also gives another punchline to the standup comics and the armchair quarterbacks.”