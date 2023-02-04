The NFL is reportedly considering banning “hip drop” tackles, per NFL’s CMO Allen Sills, via Dov Kleiman. Past and present NFL players have not taken kindly to the news, although nothing is official as of this juncture.

The #NFL is planning to have an "active conversation" this offseason about possibly banning the “hip drop” tackles, according to NFL's CMO Allen Sills. pic.twitter.com/9g66NULgby — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 4, 2023

Richard Sherman, who never shy’s away from sharing his brutally honest opinion, referred to the potential NFL rule change as “overkill” on Twitter.

“A desperation wrap up trying to prevent a ball carrier from gaining extra yards. There isnt one player saying ‘hey I’m about to drop my weight on his ankle when I tackle him’. Defense is Hard enough with the rules about roughing the QB and interference. This would be overkill,” Sherman wrote.

Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers chimed in as well.

“So dumb… they trying to make defenders extinct lol,” Heyward wrote on Twitter.

Bobby Wagner and Marlon Humphrey echoed the anti-NFL rule change sentiment on Twitter.

“Man, idk what they want defenders to do in that situation,” Wagner wrote.

“Exactly…This is actually getting sad at this point,” Humphrey agreed with Sherman.

The NFL is always looking for ways to improve the game. But again, this rule change is not imminent. The league may still opt to allow “hip drop” tackles.

It will be interesting to see if NFL commissioner Roger Goodell comments on the potential change. People around the NFL world have called Goodell out on multiple occasions in the past, and he may be in line to face further backlash if this rule were to come into effect.

We will provide updates as they are made available on this developing situation.