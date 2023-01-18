Former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski was fine with everything Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday with one exception. Gronkowski dropped an honest take on Rodgers that will make Tom Brady proud, per Up & Adams on Twitter.

“I’m totally fine with everything he (Aaron Rodgers) said except one major part,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams on Up & Adams. “And that’s the MVP… it’s just that ‘I think I could win another Super Bowl.’ That would have been totally fine. Bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don’t you want Super Bowls? Super Bowls, I think, are five times greater than an MVP award. We all know you won the MVP a few times now. What everyone would know even more, how many more Super Bowls you won than MVPs.”

“It should be Super Bowls,”Gronk added. ” You should never be thinking the MVP.”

Aaron Rodgers told McAfee on Tuesday that he feels as if he can still win an MVP in the right situation. However, he questioned whether the right situation is with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers is an excellent quarterback. But he’s only won a single Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have no shortage of championship rings.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Rodgers in Green Bay with the Packers. Additionally, it will be interesting to see if he responds to Rob Gronkowski’s criticism.

We will monitor and provide updates on the situation as they are made available.