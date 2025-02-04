Cooper Kupp is on his way out from the Los Angeles Rams after the team announced they will explore offers to trade him. Former NFL star Robert Griffin III had one contender in mind that could benefit by trading for him.

Kupp revealed his knowledge of the situation on Monday, disagreeing with the team's decision as he wished to stay in Los Angeles.

“I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember,” Kupp said.

Griffin III posted via X later in the day, naming the team who should pursue the star receiver. Hint: the team just appeared in the NFC Championship game.

“The Washington Commanders should trade for Cooper Kupp. Owns the middle of the field. Moves the chains. Quarterbacks’ best friend. Perfect for Jayden Daniels going into year 2 with Scary Terry’s Speed on the outside,” Griffin III said.

Cooper Kupp set for new NFL chapter post-Rams

This marks an awkward end to Cooper Kupp's successful stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

Kupp dedicated the first eight years of his NFL career with the Rams, making the Pro Bowl and winning the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2021. He topped that year off by winning the team their second-ever Super Bowl after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. He finished with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, winning Super Bowl MVP.

As for Robert Griffin III's suggestion, inserting Kupp into the Commanders' offense would add another dimension to a strong offense. With star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way, he gave Washington their best postseason run since 1991 as he looks to build on that progress for the 2025 season.

Washington would be more focused on improving their personnel on defense, losing in a 55-23 blowout to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. However, giving Daniels another offensive weapon in Kupp would make the Commanders more intimidating if they were to pursue him.