The 2023 NFL season concluded in style, with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in the first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Will the NFL hold another Super Bowl in Sin City sometime in the future? There is nothing concrete about that, but league commissioner Roger Goodell appears to be very open to the idea.

There are a number of reasons why the NFL will want to go back to Las Vegas for a Super Bowl. For one, it’s Las Vegas. It’s as simple as that. It’s a major entertainment city, where many of the biggest sports events are always scheduled to take place. Moreover, Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium seems like the perfect location to hold such a huge game. It is relatively new and more technologically advanced than many other NFL stadiums to date.

Considering that Goodell expressed optimism about a future Super Bowl event in Las Vegas and the apparent success of Chiefs vs. 49ers, it sounds like it’s a safe bet that the NFL will be back there. In the meantime, fans can continue enjoying Las Vegas Raiders home games.

But if the NFL is to hold another Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it is not going to happen at least for the next three iterations of the game. The next one in 2025 will take place in New Orleans, while Santa Clara will host Super Bowl 60 in 2026. The Super Bowl in 2027 will happen in Inglewood. That means the earliest Las Vegas can see another Super Bowl in town will be in 2028.