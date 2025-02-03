Roger Goodell is always hungry for more. The longtime NFL Commissioner sought to put a stronghold on Christmas Day, and as the ratings showed, his plan was hugely successful. Football captivated Americans all around the country, topping NBA viewership. If there is a tradition associated with something else, you better believe it will become inextricably linked to the NFL if Goodell chooses to encroach.

Despite a drop-off in quality of play and ambiguous officiating, fans gladly devour all the football it has the opportunity to consume. Many believe it is only a matter of time before an 18-game regular season is added onto the schedule. Surprisingly, though, Goodell is expressing some reticence regarding the idea.

“We haven’t had any formal discussion on an extension,” the commish told reporters at the start of Super Bowl media week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. “We know that fans love football and want more football, but we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart about it.”

Roger Goodell is considering the potential drawbacks of an 18-game season

Goodell, who has in the past called an 18-game campaign with two preseason matchups the logical step forward, has had “preliminary” talks with the NFL Players Association about adding an extra game. Injury concerns are preventing discussions from gaining serious momentum, however.

Teams are already entering the playoffs shorthanded and in a fragile state due to the wear-and-tear that comes with this physically relentless sport. An 18th regular season game will theoretically magnify the problem. If such an amendment is eventually approved, like many fans anticipate, the league has to implement measures to combat the added injury risk.

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow advocated for two bye weeks, proclaiming more recovery time to be essential. Other players surely feel the same way. Roger Goodell's job is to promote and protect the product, and a major part of that should entail rolling out healthy talent.

18 games might be inevitable, but it is encouraging to know that safety is occupying some space on the agenda during these conversations.