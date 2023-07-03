Ryan Mallett tragically died by drowning at a beach in Florida last week, and his girlfriend Madison Carter authored a heart-wrenching post regarding the former NFL quarterback's death on Sunday.

“I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other. I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don't think I will ever understand why this happened,” Carter wrote in a Facebook post. “I'm so sorry I couldn't save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried.”

Carter is pregnant with the couple's first child.

“We were planning our future. We were just getting started. I'm sure some think we're crazy for feeling the way we did about each other in such a short time. I thought we were crazy at first too. But you helped me understand that when two souls connect the way ours did, love has no set timeline,” Carter continued in the heartbreaking post.

Ryan Mallett drowned in Florida on Jun. 27; a spokesperson for the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office called the incident a “tragic loss of life,” but confirmed that there were no riptides or dangerous swimming conditions at the Destin, FL beach.

“I don’t know how I'll ever get past this. But I'm so honored to love you and be loved by you,” Madison Carter wrote in closing.

“You changed my life, and I'm forever grateful for the time we had. No amount of time would have ever been enough. I love you, Ryan. Please watch over us. I can't wait to see you again.”

Prayers up to the family and friends of Ryan Mallett as they continue to mourn this tragic loss.