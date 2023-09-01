With the NFL season set to kick off in less than a week, football fans looking to attend a game are on the hunt for the best deals on tickets. There are dozens of high-profile games on the NFL schedule for the 2023 season, but the one with the most ticket demand may come as a surprise.

The Week 3 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders is the most in-demand NFL game on Stubhub, according to data released by the ticket company.

The game is the Raiders' home opener, hence why the tickets are hot. Other factors include the rivalry with the Steelers and the Super Bowl being in Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders not only hold the top spot for the in-demand game on Stubhub, but they are the most in-demand NFL team on Stubhub at the moment. Sales for Raiders games nearly tripled this year compared to last. Las Vegas was also ranked first before the 2021 season, the Raiders' first season allowing fans at games in Vegas.

Both the Raiders and Steelers missed the playoffs last season but have higher expectations this year. Their game could go a long way in determining seeding in the AFC playoffs if both of them are in the mix late in the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins game in Germany and a Week 5 contest between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers also landed in the top three for in-demand NFL games. The Cowboys and Dolphins are right behind the Raiders for in-demand teams.