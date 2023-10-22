The NFL has had enough. The league has sent a warning to all of its teams that they will face consequences after Week 6 featured multiple pregame fights.

“Fighting is never acceptable, as it risks unnecessary injury to players, coaches, officials, and other game day personnel,” a league memo states that was obtained by ESPN. “These actions send an inappropriate and unacceptable message to players, coaches, and fans at all other levels of the game.”

Two games last weekend were marred by fights before the contests even started. Physical altercations occurred before the 49ers-Browns game in Cleveland and the Cowboys-Chargers game in Los Angeles. In recent years, fights between fans in the stands at games have also gone viral.

The memo states any players or club personnel who fight before or during a game are subject to ejection, suspension and/or a “significant fine,” according to ESPN. The fine could include loss of draft picks for a franchise. The statement was sent this week to top executives as well as head coaches of all the league’s 32 teams. It’s obviously the job of the coaches to relay the message to the players.

“The game day policies are clear on this point,” the memo says, per ESPN. “They were reviewed with the membership at the Fall meeting and there should be no ambiguity or misunderstanding.”

Sunday’s games are the first chance to see if the memo’s warnings will be heeded as the NFL makes this a top priority to fix.