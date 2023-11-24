NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw drew backlash over his controversial act before the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game.

It wasn't a Happy Thanksgiving Day for NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw.The long-time NFL on FOX analyst stirred controversy after he kissed celebrity chef Antonio Lafaso on the cheek on Thursday. He made the questionable gesture prior to the Thanksgiving Day game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Antonia Lafaso joined the pre-game festivities to show off her cooking skills on Thursday. Terry Bradshaw kissed her on the cheek after her cooking demo.

The Chef's face when Terry Bradshaw kissed her 💀💀pic.twitter.com/P7a5eQaJsF — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 23, 2023

NFL fans noticed Antonia Lafaso felt uneasy after Terry Bradshaw kissed her, per The Spun's Andrew McCarty.

“Safe to say she didn't want that kiss from Terry Bradshaw,” one NFL fan tweeted.

“Terry Bradshaw trying to get tired,” another fan chimed in.

Terry Bradshaw's kiss brings back memories of Luis Rubiales' infamous kiss on Jenni Hermoso in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this past August.

Jenni Hermoso represented her native Spain in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Final against England. Spain prevailed 1-0 and won its first FIFA Women's World Cup title.

Luis Rubiales was Spain's football federation president back then. He nonchalantly kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips while Spain was celebrating its victory on the pitch. Rubiales was seemingly oblivious to the Spanish royalty who watched the match.

Granted, Bradshaw's kiss wasn't on the lips. However, did he just put his career on the line after doing that in front of a national television audience?

The Packers defeated the Lions 29-22 in the first game of a triple-header on Thanksgiving. The game featured Detroit's costly fake-punt play that raised plenty of eyebrows on Thursday.

Apparently, Terry Bradshaw's kiss on Antonia Lafaso was just as questionable.