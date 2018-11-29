After three years of absence from the NFL, Tim Tebow still thinks that he can play as a quarterback.

In his recent interview with the Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris podcast, the 31-year-old described how difficult it was to hang up his football cleats, per TMZ.

“It’s still hard sometimes when I watch games and I’m thinking, ‘I can totally do that.’ Or, ‘I can be doing this or playing here or crushing that!'” Tebow stated.

The former quarterback arrived in the NFL in 2010 and created a lot of buzz in the league.

Tebow had been a sensation in college, but he could not continue with his strong play in the pros. Despite his shortcomings from a talent perspective, he had magical moments on the field in his short career.

Tebow led the Denver Broncos to come-from-behind wins in 2011 and a strong playoff upset against the Pittsburgh Steelers in January of 2012.

The Broncos traded him after only two seasons and replaced him with Peyton Manning.

Playing for the New York Jets in 2012, Tebow was limited to wildcat formation plays. He received a chance to play for the New England Patriots in 2013, but was cut before the season started. In 2015, he took the field for the Philadelphia Eagles, but was also cut following the preseason.

It can not be denied that Tebow misses playing in the NFL. But during his tenure, his accuracy was an issue as he only completed 47 percent of his passes.

Now he has shifted sports. Tebow switched to baseball and could possibly make his debut in the big leagues in the near future.

Tebow now plays for the Binghampton Rumble Ponies, a minor league affiliate of the New York Mets.