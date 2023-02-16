As Tom Brady looks back at the controversial and infamous “Nipplegate” in the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show involving Janet Jackson, he believes that it’s actually a “good thing” for the NFL with all the buzz it generated.

In the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady and his co-hosts talked about the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show that featured Rihanna. Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray asked Brady if players were able to watch the halftime shows, to which the NFL icon admitted they do not. After all, players in the Super Bowl are often too focused to think about anything else at the moment.

The conversation led Brady to discuss the controversial 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show when

Jackson had a wardrobe malfunction while performing because of Justin Timberlake. TB12 noted how reporters kept bugging him about it when in fact he didn’t even know what happened.

“[Reporters] were asking me about that, and I couldn’t even understand what they were telling me about. They were like, ‘Did you see the halftime show?’ and I said, ‘Nah, I didn’t see anything.’ I was thinking about the game and was trying to figure out halftime adjustments,” Brady explained, via New York Post.

Brady added that “it took a while” before they were able to figure out what happened, adding that the issue was “for the fans and not for the players.”

The former New England Patriots quarterback, however, doesn’t see the Janet Jackson incident as a bad thing. He noted that all the buzz only helped the NFL get more publicity for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which has transformed into this big occasion that drives a lot of money for the league.

“I think, in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows,” Brady added. “Is any publicity bad publicity? That’s what they say. So, who knows?”