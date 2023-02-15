Tom Brady is certainly making the most of his recent retirement. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler can add cat dad to his impressive resume. Brady has adopted two Siamese mix kittens, TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ superstar quarterback got the two ten-week old kittens after his daughter Vivian, “fell in love with animals while volunteering at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay this past season,” per TMZ.

Brady and his daughter had been on the lookout for new cats as pets over the past several weeks, and according to a spokesperson for the Humane Society, the perfect pair of siamese kittens arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Vivi wins again,” Brady wrote in a video of the two cats playing around his house on Wednesday morning. “This is what my mornings are like now.”

Brady reportedly promised the Humane Society that the newest additions to his household “are in good loving hands.” The future Hall of Famer worked alongside his kids at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay throughout his final NFL season, alongside teammate Logan Ryan and family, per TMZ.

“It wasn’t about publicity, fundraising or recognition, it was about being a human being. It was about Tom taking the very thing his little girl loves the most and turning it into an opportunity to spend time together,” Ryan’s wife Ashley said in some high praise for the former QB.