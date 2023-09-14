The NFL has embraced their evolution into a worldwide brand over the past few years, with one of their top endeavors involving their continued voyages to England. Games have been getting played in the United Kingdom since all the way back in 2007, and it doesn't seem like that is going to be changing anytime soon.

Initially, when NFL games were played in England, they took place at the historic Wembley Stadium. However, in recent years, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has played host to more football games, with Wembley still being used from time to time as well. Moving forward, though, it looks like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is going to be the home to NFL games for the remainder of the decade after the league extended their partnership with the stadium through the 2030 season.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Tottenham Hotspur and the NFL have expanded their partnership through the 2029-2030 NFL season. A minimum of two regular season NFL games a year will continued to be played there for years to come, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium becomes the official Home of the NFL in the UK.”

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of the top stadiums in the world after its massive opening in April of 2019, and the games that have been hosted there so far have been generally well-received. Hosting games in such a high-class stadium is a win for the league, as it shows they are intent on providing these fans the best game experience possible. And with the partnership extended, it seems like fans of football in England will have ample opportunity to go see a game in person over the next few years.