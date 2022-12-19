By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Week 15 of the NFL’s 2022 season will go down as one of the wildest in history. The Vikings, Jaguars and Bengals’ crazy comebacks all contributed to the madness that occurred in Week 15.

At one point in their matchups, the Vikings, Jaguars and Bengals found themselves trailing by at least 17 points. All three of them came back to win. It was the first time in NFL history that three teams came back to win after losing by 17+ points in the same week.

The Vikings found themselves trailing 33-0 at halftime to the Colts. Quarterback Kirk Cousins would then throw four touchdown passes as Minnesota outscored Indianapolis 36-3 in the second half. In overtime, Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal to secure a 39-36 victory. It was the largest comeback in NFL history.

Jacksonville was trailing the Cowboys 27-10 with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter. Trevor Lawrence then threw three straight touchdowns to take a 31-27 lead. After both teams were tied at 34 by the end of regular, the Jags’ defense sealed the deal, intercepting Dak Prescott for a 52-yard touchdown. Jacksonville tied their franchise record for second largest comeback.

The Bengals were down 17-0 to the Buccaneers with 1:39 before halftime. Cincinnati then scored six times in a row for 31 unanswered points. Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes in the second half as the Bengals took down Tampa Bay 34-23.

All three teams are in different positions in terms of their playoff push. The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North, the Bengals led the AFC North and the Jags are in the running for a Wild Card spot. But no matter where each team ends up, all three, and their respective comebacks, made the NFL’s Week 15 of the 2022 season one to remember.