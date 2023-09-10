The 2023 NFL season is here, and there are plenty of players that will try and win the MVP this season. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a 2023-2024 regular season MVP prediction and pick for the upcoming campaign.

Patrick Mahomes won the Regular Season MVP award for the second time in his career. Now, he hopes to become a three-time winner to join an elite list of players that have won the award three times. Let's look at the contenders for this award and analyze their chances of winning the 2023-2024 Regular Season MVP.

Here are the Regular Season MVP NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Regular Season MVP Odds

Josh Allen: +600

Joe Burrow: +600

Patrick Mahomes: +700

Justin Herbert: +900

Jalen Hurts: +1100

Aaron Rodgers: +1600

Why Josh Allen Could Win Regular Season MVP

Allen has high hopes for the season. Now, he looks to elevate his game. But Allen must continue to stay consistent. Ultimately, there are certain teams he must overcome. Allen struggled in both games against the New York Jets. Therefore, he must play better against them. Allen will also have some challenging showdowns with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Moreover, a tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos might also hold some challenges. But Allen could snag this award if he can lead the Bills to the top spot in the AFC with a spectacular performance.

Why Joe Burrow Could Win Regular Season MVP

Burrpw looks to take the next step in his game. Moreover, he has to find a way to bring his game to the next level. Part of that will include tough showdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. Likewise, he must take care of his business against the rest of the league. Burrow could separate himself from the pack if he can shatter 35 touchdowns while leading the Bengals to the top seed in the AFC.

Why Patrick Mahomes Could Win Regular Season MVP

Mahomes might have to navigate rough waters to repeat as MVP. Unfortunately, his favorite target, Travis Kelce, missed the first game and might miss more time. Mahomes made the passes. Unfortunately, his receivers could not catch. But Mahomes might have built some chemistry with Rashee Rice after tossing a touchdown to him. Ultimately, he has to find a receiver that can snag the passes down. Doing this would elevate his chances.

Why Justin Herbert Could Win Regular Season MVP

Herbert can snag this award if he can level up. Ultimately, it means taking the Chargers back to the playoffs. But the Chargers must start dominating teams. Thus, he must avoid common struggles. Herbert must limit his mistakes this season. Additionally, he must find a way to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert could snag this award if he can lead the Chargers to an amazing season and help them win their division.

Why Jalen Hurts Could Win Regular Season MVP

Hurts had an exceptional season. Ultimately, he did not win the Regular Season MVP. But it likely would have been his award had Mahomes not had a fantastic season. Therefore, he is in the conversations. How much further can he go? It will be a question Hurts will answer this season. Likewise, he must stay healthy. Hurts missed two games last season, and it might have cost him a chance at the Regular Season award. Hence, playing in all 17 games and putting up amazing stats could help net him this award to add to his accolades.

Why Aaron Rodgers Could Win Regular Season MVP

Rodgers has won this award four times. Now, he will hope to tie Peyton Manning for the title of most Regular Season MVP awards. Rodgers must prove himself in his first season with the Jets. Moreover, he must carry the Jets to the playoffs. If Rodgers can have an elite season and lift the Jets to a division title, it can separate him from the crowd. Moreover, he can almost guarantee this award if he sets the Jets up for a Super Bowl run.

Final Regular Season MVP Prediction & Pick

Allen and the Bills are long overdue for an elite season. Thus, he has a chance to truly make a statement this season. Look for Allen and Burrow to duke it out for the top award this season. Then, expect Allen to separate himself from the pack and snag the Regular Season MVP award.

Final Regular Season MVP Prediction & Pick: Josh Allen: +600