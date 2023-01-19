With the NFL Wild Card in the rearview mirror, we now turn out attention to the NFL Divisional Round which will now include both top seeds from each conference. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a playoff special prediction.

The Wild Card Round was certainly one for the books, as we saw a major comeback happen as well as an upset in Minnesota. The Jacksonville Jaguars stormed back from 27-0 to shock the football world by winning 31-30 as time expired over the LA Chargers. The Jaguars did not lead for a single second of that game … think about that for a second. The New York Football Giants upset the Vikings, but was anyone really surprised?

On to the Divisional Round which will showcase the best football talent on earth. FanDuel has a playoff special on who will lead the playoffs in passing, rushing, and receiving. Let’s take a look and what FanDuel has to offer.

Here are all the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 2023 Playoff Specials – Passing Yards

Josh Allen: +175

Brock Purdy: +500

Patrick Mahomes: +550

Dak Prescott: +600

Jalen Hurts: +800

Joe Burrow: +800

Daniel Jones: +1800

Trevor Lawrence: +2000

The oddsmakers have this one right. Josh Allen is coming off a 352-yard game where he also passed for three touchdowns. The Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening in what should be a Game of the Year candidate. Burrow passed for just 209 yards in the win over the Baltimore Ravens, so it would take an upset win for Burrow to give himself a better chance.

With Mahomes and Hurts having the bye week, it will be tough for them to win this special unless they have a huge game passing-wise. We all know Mahomes can do it, that’s why he’s ahead of Dak Prescott and Burrow, who already have a game under their belt.

Brock Purdy is an interesting one. The oddsmakers believe the Niners will defeat the Cowboys, which has to be the reason why the rookie is second on this list. Be it as it may, Purdy threw for 332 yards in the win over the Seahawks and if they beat the Cowboys, it will be because the Niners’ offense played very well. I would consider putting money down on both Allen and Purdy to win this special. If I had to choose one, I would take Allen as the Bills are primed for a Super Bowl run led by the former Wyoming QB.

NFL Special Prediction: Josh Allen +175

NFL Odds: 2023 Playoff Specials – Rushing Yards

Christian McCaffrey: +175

Tony Pollard: +1000

Isaiah Pacheco: +1000

Miles Sanders: +1000

Jalen Hurts: +1200

Travis Etienne: +1200

Josh Allen: +1200

Joe Mixon: +1400

Saquon Barkley: +1400

Daniel Jones: +1400

James Cook: +2000

Devin Singletary: +2000

Ezekiel Elliot: +4000

This one might be the easiest of the three. CMC is on a new level right now and has an incredible offensive-minded coaching staff helping him improve. McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards in the win over the Seahawks and he will certainly be heavily involved against Dallas. Expect another huge game for the former Stanford RB.

Tony Pollard, however, is an interesting one to keep an eye on. He rushed for 77 yards and was the primary ballcarrier against the Buccaneers. Zeke rushed 13 times for 27 yards. Let’s be honest, Pollard is the better RB right now. I don’t care about history, if the Cowboys want to win they must give Pollard the rock and if that happens, he is the only one who can compete with CMC.

Saquon Barkley has to split a lot of reps with his QB Daniel Jones. The Giants have it figured out right now but that takes away carries from Saquon, who finished with just nine in the win over the Vikings. Take CMC to win this playoff special.

NFL Special Prediction: Christian McCaffrey +175

NFL Odds: 2023 Playoff Specials – Receiving Yards

Stefon Diggs: +400

Gabe Davis: +800

Ja’Marr Chase: +800

Deebo Samuel: +800

CeeDee Lamb: +1000

Travis Kelce: +1000

A.J. Brown: +1200

Devonta Smith: +2000

Brandon Aiyuk: +2000

Tee Higgins: +2500

This one should be the closest of the three specials. Diggs and Davis are the favorites because they both finished with 114 and 113 yards respectively in the win over Miami. The Bills’ offense runs through the passing game and those two will continue to light up the stats if Allen is getting them the ball.

Ja’Marr Chase had nine catches for 84 yards in the win over the Ravens. You already know Joe Burrow will try and connect with Chase time and time again against this elite Bills’ defense. If the Bengals want to win then Chase must have a huge game, and if that happens and they upset the Bills, then Chase should go on to win this special, and at +800, I really like those odds. I mentioned above that I expect the Bills to win, but throwing down at +800 is too hard to pass up. The winner of this game should see one of these three receivers with the most yards.

Deebo Samuel and CeeDee Lamb can’t be overlooked, however. Lamb didn’t have a huge game against the Buccaneers but if Dak wants to be successful, he needs to target Lamb as much as possible. Samuel finished with 133 yards in the win over the Seahawks and should have another huge game against Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys. At +800, I like Samuel to end the postseason with the most receiving yards.

NFL Special Prediction: Deebo Samuel +800