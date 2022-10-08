NFL Odds: Bears vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will square off in an old-school NFC North showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Chicago Bears are somehow 2-2 on the season, despite a middling, frustrating offense. Chicago is in third place in the NFC North through the first four games. Matt Eberflus was hired to take this team to the next level, and that may require the playbook to be opened up a bit.

Minnesota has taken the top spot in the NFC North thus far, going 3-1 in their first four games. Kevin O’Connell is in his first season at the helm here and has a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins he can rely on for the most part. A weak NFC North could open a path to the playoffs for Minnesota.

Here are the Bears-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Vikings Odds

Chicago Bears: +7.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-114)

Under: 43.5 (-106)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Justin Fields was drafted to be the answer at quarterback for this club. Instead, Fields has thrown just 67 passes in four games this season, his second in the league. Fields has completed 51 percent of his passes for 471 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. Fields has rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown. Khalil Herbert is the team’s leading rusher with David Montgomery injured. Herbert has rushed for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Darnell Mooney leads the team with eight catches for 121 yards but did not find the end zone on any of his catches. Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown each have caught a touchdown pass. Chicago has averaged 16 points per game, which is the third-lowest title in the league.

The good news is, Chicago’s defense is pretty good, surrendering just 19.3 points per game, which is twelfth in the league. Roquan Smith leads the team with 46 tackles, intercepting one pass along the way. Trevis Gipson leads the team with two sacks, while the team has totaled seven. Eddie Jackson leads the team with three interceptions and combines with Smith to total the team’s four picks.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota is in the middle of the pack offensively, a near-perfect metaphor for the career of their quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins is completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. Running back Dalvin Cook is on the shortlist for the top running back in the league and leads the team with 279 yards and a touchdown. Cook has also caught nine passes from Cousins. Justin Jefferson leads the team with 28 catches for 393 yards and two touchdowns. Adam Thielen has totaled 221 receiving yards and a touchdown. Minnesota is averaging 21.5 points per game, the fifteenth in the league.

Minnesota’s defense has held opponents to 20 points per game, which ranks thirteenth in the league. Jordan Hicks leads the team with 38 tackles, intercepting a pass and registering a sack as well. Za’Darius Smith leads the team with three sacks, while Minnesota has totaled nine as a team. Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith, and Hicks have each intercepted a pass, tying them for the team lead.

Final Bears-Vikings Prediction & Pick

Chicago is just so bad, I cannot see them winning this game in any way.

Final Bears-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -7.5 (-110), under 43.5 (-106)