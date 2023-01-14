This weekend, the NFL playoffs kick off with Wild Card Weekend. Let’s take a look at which players are poised to have a big game this weekend, and keep reading to find out how you can turn a profit by placing NFL prop picks for these players.

All NFL odds courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Prop Picks: Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

Daniel Jones has made strides this season, but he’s still a game manager, at least at this point in his career. Jones can make the throws, but he’s not going to go head-to-head with Cousins and come out on top. Also, it is important to note the difference between the receivers Jones will be throwing to and the receivers Cousins has, which will only make it harder for the Giants to keep pace with the Vikings through the air.

The way for the Giants to win this game is by relying on their ground attack. By leaning on their running game, they can control the flow of the game, working the clock and keeping Minnesota’s offense on the sidelines where they can’t score.

The best defense is a good offense, and the key to the game for the Giants to win is to have multiple lengthy drives that eat up at least 6-8 minutes of clock and end in a touchdown. Barkley is their bell-cow running back, and he’ll be called upon more than once to finish these drives from inside the 5-yard line by muscling his way into the endzone.

NFL Prop Picks: Daniel Jones over 38.5 rushing yards (-138)

Daniel Jones may be an average QB and average game manager, but he is athletic enough to help his team win in other ways. In the playoffs, you leave it all out there on the field and I believe Jones will do that this weekend. These two teams played just a few weeks ago, so they know each other very well. Look for the Giants to utilize Jones more as a runner this week to bring a different look and catch Minnesota’s defense off guard.

NFL Prop Picks: Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-174); Josh Allen 250+ passing yards (-154)

Josh Allen is going to have himself a game this weekend. Last time they played Miami, Allen threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns. The Bills are two-touchdown favorites over the depleted Miami Dolphins, who will have their third-string quarterback suiting up as the starter this week in a playoff game. Look for the Bills to start strong right out of the gate, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Allen hits the over for touchdown passes by halftime. Honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if he throws two touchdowns in the first quarter.

I also have high confidence in Josh Allen throwing for at least 250 yards. I was tempted by taking the 300+ alternate passing yards prop at solid plus odds (currently +220), and I might still play a small wager for that, but I’m going to err on the side of caution and look for an easier play at 250+ yards. The biggest threat to this play-cashing would be the Bills scoring three or four early touchdowns on the ground and then taking their foot off the gas, but even then, they’d still have to move the ball down the field, and a good amount of those yards will come through the air.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that we are being offered a market for quarterback head-to-head passing yards for this game. It wasn’t available as of Saturday morning, which isn’t a complete surprise given that Allen is one of the best QBs in the league and Skylar Thompson is the backup to the backup. If this market becomes available closer to kickoff, I’ll feel comfortable taking Allen up to -220.