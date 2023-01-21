This weekend, the best remaining teams in the NFL playoffs face off in the divisional round. Let’s take a look at some players poised to have big games, and how you can make money betting on individual player performances! NFL prop picks are what makes this fun!

NFL Odds: Giants-Eagles Odds

NFL Prop Pick: Daniel Jones over 42.5 rushing yards (-115)

NFL Prop Pick: Saquon Barkley over 65.5 rushing yards (-110)

If the Giants have any hope of pulling off a stunning upset victory this weekend and advancing to the conference championship game, they are going to need to rely heavily on their playmakers. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are the two most important players for the Giants’ offense, and they will both be relied on heavily this weekend. Jones can move the ball through the air, and the Giants’ receivers have stepped up the past few weeks, but they will need to get creative to stay competitive in this game.

Jones is deceptively athletic, and the Giants can help themselves offensively by turning Jones loose to gain yards on the ground.

The Giants are also going to need a big night from Saquon Barkley if they have any hope of pulling off the upset. The best way to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense is to keep them standing around on the sidelines watching the game. This requires long, methodical drives that chew up the clock and result in points. The best way to achieve this is by controlling the run game, which is where Barkley comes in. I’m expecting Barkley to have at least 20 carries tonight, and I wouldn’t be shocked if it was closer to 30 depending on how the game goes. At 20 carries, just 3.5 yards per carry would put Barkley at 70 yards rushing in total, and 4 YPC puts him at 80 rushing yards.

The Giants will call Barkley’s number early and often, and he will step up to the moment.

NFL Prop Pick: Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown scorer (+100)

In addition to leading the Giants’ ground attack, I also feel very good about Barkley’s chances to cap off a drive with a touchdown. Barkley is capable of breaking off a long run at any time, he can score in the RedZone, and he is also an adept receiver out of the backfield who represents a reliable target to bail out Jones when deeper routes fail to develop. Barkley can make the catch and then use his strength, agility, speed, and elusiveness to make defenders miss and gain yards after the catch. If he gets a few passes in or near the RedZone, he is more than capable of taking it all the way to the house.

NFL Prop Pick: Daniel Jones 200+ passing yards (-162)

The Giants will try to keep the ball on the ground for as much of this game as they can, but they are still going to find themselves in third and long situations, or in situations where they need a big chunk yardage play, and in those cases they will turn to Jones to air it out. They’ll also need a steady stream of short-yardage routes just to keep the defense honest, and will likely take advantage of play-action opportunities that the running game will open up for them to take a few shots deep down the field. Add it all up, and I see Jones throwing for anywhere between 220-260 yards in this game.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Bills Odds

NFL Prop Pick: Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns

NFL Prop Pick: Joe Burrow over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Two of the best offenses in the AFC will be facing off this weekend, and there should be plenty of fireworks in this matchup. Josh Allen should throw for at least two touchdowns with ease, and if Burrow’s depleted offensive line can keep him upright for any amount of time, he has elite weapons surrounding him to help him reach this mark as well. It doesn’t hurt Burrow’s case that the Bills will likely be leading for most of this game, which will mean ample opportunities for the Bengals QB to throw the ball.