Ladies and gentlemen, we are only 51 days away from the kickoff of the NFL Football season! With the longest offseason in any of the major professional sports wrapping up before you know it, it's time to start getting down to the nitty-gritty! Join us for our Let's take a closer look at the Buffalo Bills betting specials for 2023! Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Buffalo Bills Betting Specials for 2023 will be revealed.

After making their first appearance in the AFC Championship game during the 2020 season for the first time since 1993, the Buffalo Bills have experienced heartbreak with back-to-back losses in the divisional round during the past couple of seasons. Despite this, the Bills are once again expected to be Super Bowl contenders with a dynamic quarterback under center and a stingy defense to keep opposing teams out of the end zone. With expectations as high as ever for the restless fans of Buffalo, New York, there are certainly plenty of betting specials galore where the Bills could come through for bettors.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buffalo Bills Betting Specials for 2023

Buffalo Bills to Score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: -200

Josh Allen to Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +470

Buffalo Bills to be Undefeated in AFC East Regular Season Games: +1100

Buffalo Bills to Reach AFC Championship Game: +250

Why the Bills Will Score 1+ Touchdown in Every Game

To kick things off, it is surely expected that the Buffalo Bills should have no problem finding the end zone in 2023. A year ago, it was the Bills that ranked as the second-highest-scoring offense in the league just behind the Kansas City Chiefs with 28.4 points per game. Without a doubt, the Bills offense is as dynamic as they come and they are extremely difficult to slow down.

On paper, the Bills will be returning most of their starters to an offense that averaged just a shade under 400 yards of total offense per game and will be looking to take that next step of becoming the top offensive attack that the NFL has to offer. Not to mention, Buffalo already scored a touchdown in every single game in 2022, so it appears more than likely that the Bills will find pay dirt in all 17 regular season games yet again.

Why Josh Allen Will Throw 40+ Touchdown Passes in Regular Season

Another intriguing betting special for 2023 that happens to be on this list falls on the right shoulder of Josh Allen and his ability to find his receiving threats for touchdowns through the air. Over the course of his five-year flourishing career up to this point, Allen has accounted for a total of 138 passing touchdowns and has tallied up 37, 36, and 35 scores with his rocket of an arm in the previous three seasons of play. However, Allen has yet to reach the 40-touchdown threshold which would put him in elite company among his quarterbacking peers.

All in all, although Allen still sits at the ripe age of 27, he surely isn't getting any younger, and don't be surprised if he well-exceeds his 567 passing attempts from a season ago with more opportunities to fling the ball from within the pocket in an effort to keep his legs fresh. With another season of seasoning in year two of Ken Dorsey as his offensive coordinator, there's a tremendous chance that Allen throws for at least 40 touchdowns.

Why the Bills Will be Undefeated in AFC East Games

Throughout the course of the 2o22 regular season campaign, the Buffalo Bills amassed an overall record of 4-2 against teams from within the division. Without a doubt, this is no longer Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots division to conquer, as the departure of Tom Brady in 2020. With the emergence of the Bills during the last several years, Buffalo has quickly established themselves as the team to beat in the AFC East.

In regards to whether or not the Bills can go undefeated versus the AFC East in 2023, the division certainly got slightly tougher with Aaron Rodgers packing his bags to the east coast to play for the Jets. However, there is no doubt that the Bills are still the most complete squad in the division, as the Bills have only lost a total of three division games in the last two years. Alas, with the Patriots seemingly getting weaker, the injury concerns surrounding Tua Tagovailoa, and the overall newness of the Jets, this could definitely be the year where the Bills remain unbeaten in AFC East play.

Why the Bills Will Reach the AFC Championship Game

Like previously mentioned, the prior two seasons of play for the Buffalo Bills have been considered a massive disappointment considering that they have possessed Super Bowl-or-Bust expectations in the last few seasons. Nevertheless, the Bills boast the third-highest odds to take home their first-ever Lombardi Trophy and should not have any excuses to return back to the AFC Title Game for the first time since 2020.

The biggest problem that existed on the field for the 2022 Buffalo Bills was the fact that they were prone to making backbreaking turnovers that would eventually cost them games throughout the season. In fact, QB Josh Allen turned the ball over a total of 22 times (14 INTs, 8 Fumbles) which is so far a career-high.

Still, the Bills three losses during the regular season only came by a combined eight points and they ran into an extremely competitive Cincinnati Bengals squad in the Divisional Round. With that being said, there is only one out of 32 teams that are crowned champs at the conclusion of each season and it is extraordinarily difficult to win a Super Bowl. Clearly, the Buffalo Bills are a damn good team, and they should get over their disappointments in the last two seasons by clinching a ticket to the AFC Championship Game in 2023.

Final Buffalo Bills Betting Specials for 2023 Prediction & Picks

Get on your feet, Bills Mafia! The season is getting closer and closer by each passing moment, and these four betting special props could end up putting some extra cash in the pockets of NFL bettors.

Final Buffalo Bills Betting Specials for 2023 Prediction & Picks: Buffalo Bills to Score 1+ Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game (-200), Josh Allen to Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season (+470), Buffalo Bills to be Undefeated in AFC East Regular Season Games (+1100), Buffalo Bills to Reach AFC Championship Game (+250)