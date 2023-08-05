The Cleveland Browns have a stacked roster and are ready to go. We are here to showcase our NFL odds series while discussing some Browns betting specials prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

We are talking about the Browns today. Now, let's see how their betting specials are looking, and what they can hit.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cleveland Browns Betting Specials

Myles Garrett to Record 15+ Sacks in 2023: +100

Cleveland Browns to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +135

Cleveland Browns to beat Pittsburgh Steelers On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +185

Deshaun Watson to throw 30+ touchdowns in Regular Season: +300

Deshaun Watson to score 5+ Rushing Touchdown: +300

Amari Cooper to score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns: +310

Cleveland Browns to reach AFC Championship Game: +750

Nick Chubb to score 15+ Rushing Touchdowns: +1000

Cleveland Browns to score 1+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +3000

Cleveland Browns to score 1+ Rushing Touchdown in the Regular Season: +3500

Why Myles Garrett Will Record 15+ Sacks in 2023

Garrett had 16 sacks in 2022. Additionally, he also recorded 16 sacks in 2021. It means he has racked up consistent sacks two seasons in a row. Now, we will see how he responds this year. Garrett is the best player on this team and the heart of the defense. Ultimately, he is an extraordinary pass rusher and is very disruptive on that side of the ball. Expect him to wreak havoc again.

Why Cleveland Browns Will Score Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game

The Browns accomplished this in 2022. Therefore, it is likely they can accomplish it again. The only teams that may give them issues are the Steelers, the New York Jets, and the San Francisco 49ers. Otherwise, the Browns have a great quarterback with an elite running back and wide receiver. They also have a great line that can protect Watson and open holes for the running game.

Why Cleveland Browns Will Sweep the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns have not swept the Steelers since 1988. Thus, it would not be a good bet to make. The Steelers are not rebuilding. Ultimately, they still have one of the best head coaches in the league. Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. Consequently, most of his wins have come against the Browns. Expect a split instead.

Why Deshaun Watson Will Throw 30+ Touchdowns

Watson accomplished this in 2020 when he threw for 33 touchdowns. Additionally, he came close in 2018 and 2019 when he had 26 in each season. If you bet on this, you are banking on Watson returning to form after struggling in his return.

Why Deshaun Watson Will Rush for 5+ Touchdowns

Watson accomplished this twice. First, he did it in 2018. Watson also rushed for seven scores in 2019. Hence, he has the capability of rushing for five scores and is still only 27 years old.

Why Amari Cooper Will Catch 10+ Touchdowns

Cooper has come close to accomplishing this. However, he has fallen short every time. Cooper had nine touchdowns last season. Additionally, he had eight in 2021 and eight in 2019. But can Cooper get to 10? Watson will be the best quarterback he has had since Dak Prescott. Thus, there is a legitimate chance he hits this mark in 2023.

Why The Cleveland Browns Will Reach the AFC Championship Game

The Browns have not made the AFC Championship Game since 1989. Amazingly, they have barely come close. But the Browns have one of the most talented rosters in the league. Unfortunately, they also are in the same conference as the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins. The Browns must find ways to beat these teams.

Why Nick Chubb Will Rush for 15+ Touchdowns

Chubb is a beast. Significantly, he had 12 touchdowns last season, and that was with Kareem Hunt stealing touches. Hunt is gone now. Therefore, Chubb might get more chances to score. He is the rock of this offense and will continue to carry the ball.

Why The Cleveland Browns Will Score 1+ Passing Touchdown in Every Game

Watson gives the Browns something they have never had. Now, they have a quarterback that is capable of being elite. Can Watson provide the numbers? The only reason why this bet would probably not work is that the Browns play in the elements. Unfortunately, the bad weather may affect how they play.

Why The Cleveland Browns Will Score 1+ Rushing Touchdown in Every Game

The Browns are a rushing team. However, this has the highest odds because teams are consistent. If you are going to bet on this, a small bet would be ideal, and you can reap the rewards if the Browns somehow hit it.

Final Cleveland Browns Betting Specials Prediction & Pick

There are four bets that I like. Subsequently, expect the Browns to hit these.

