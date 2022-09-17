NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions will square off in a week two NFL matchup in Detroit on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Commanders-Lions prediction and pick, laid out below.

Washington began the Carson Wentz era with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season opener last weekend. Still, a 1-0 record is not enough for the team to be favored over the offseason darling Detroit Lions, who gained a bunch of notoriety after appearing on Hard Knocks.

Detroit lost a 38-35 thriller to the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener. For the first time since the 2020 season, Detroit is favored to win a game! Head coach Dan Campbell has elicited a ton of confidence for the fanbase, and the exposure on Hard Knocks has endeared the team to the public.

Here are the Commanders-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Lions Odds

Washington Commanders: +1.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Washington has a competent veteran quarterback in Carson Wentz, who led the team to a season-opening victory over Jacksonville. Wentz threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns, completing almost 66 percent of his passes. Wentz was also intercepted twice but still pulled out the victory. Antonio Gibson led the team with 58 rushing yards in the opener, with the team totaling 85 rushing yards against Jacksonville. Gibson also led the team with 72 receiving yards, ranking second with seven catches. Curtis Samuel led the team with eight catches, totaling 55 receiving yards and scoring a touchdown. Jahan Dotson leads the team with two receiving touchdowns, totaling 40 yards. Terry McLaurin also caught a touchdown pass, totaling 58 receiving yards. Washington averaged 5.6 yards per play in the opener.

Washington’s defense stood up when needed, sealing a six-point victory in the opener. William Jackson led the team with nine tackles. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne each totaled a sack in the opener. Darrick Forrest recorded the team’s only interception in the opener. Creating turnovers is going to be key going forward for this defense.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Jared Goff is an important part of this offense, but a pick-six in the second quarter proved to be the separator in the opener against Philadelphia. Still, Goff threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing attack keyed the offensive explosion for Detroit in their first game, totaling 181 rushing yards. D’Andre Swift led the team with 144 rushing yards, also scoring a touchdown. Jamaal Williams only totaled 28 rushing yards but scored two touchdowns on the ground. Amon-Ra St. Brown led the team with eight catches and 64 yards, scoring a touchdown. DJ Chark caught the other touchdown pass from Goff, reeling in four catches for 52 receiving yards. TJ Hockenson also caught four catches.

Tracy Walker and Jeff Okudah both totaled double-digit tackles in the opener, with Walker leading the team with 13, adding the team’s only sack. Okudah lived up to the billing as a first-round pick, with ten tackles and a pass breakup. As a team, Detroit totaled four tackles for a loss. Detroit allowed 455 yards to Philadelphia, so any win will likely be a shootout.

Final Commanders-Lions Prediction & Pick

Washington should not be the underdog in this one, I am not buying into the Detroit hype.

Final Commanders-Lions Prediction & Pick: Washington +1.5 (-110), over 48.5 (-110)