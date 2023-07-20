After a massively disappointing 2022 campaign, the Denver Broncos are hopeful that this is the year that sees a return to the postseason for the first time since the 2015 season! Let's check out our NFL odds series, where our Denver Broncos Betting Specials for 2023 will be revealed.

When QB Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March of 2022, the NFL and the AFC West to be more specific was officially turned upside down. Finally, the Broncos had found their quarterback! Well, until they didn't. The lofty expectations of Denver Broncos fans were officially dashed after what was supposed to be a high-octane offensive attack only averaged a league-low 16.9 points per game en route to a horrific 5-12 overall record on the year. Now with the sense of apathy filling the air of the Mile High City, can the Broncos finally compete under first-year head coach and former Super Bowl champion Sean Peyton while also putting some cold cash in the pockets of betting fanatics everywhere?

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Denver Broncos Betting Specials

Denver Broncos to Score 1+ Passing Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game: +1200

Denver Broncos to beat Los Angeles Chargers On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +300

Jerry Jeudy to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +650

Russell Wilson to Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +1200

Why the Broncos can Score 1+ Passing Touchdown in Every Game

For starters, if this prop is gonna hit, then Russell Wilson will need to be Russell Wilson of old. His performance a season ago left many scratching their heads on why the former Seattle Seahawk franchise field general scuffled so mightily on the gridiron. Nevertheless, Wilson was hampered by injuries that caused him not to be the best version of himself, as a nagging hamstring and a scary concussion against the Chiefs prevented him from being 100%. In fact, Wilson last threw for a touchdown in every game dating back to the 2015 season. Alas, if you're feeling confident enough that Wilson will once again find the end zone in every game, then this is the betting prop for you.

Why the Denver Broncos Will Beat the LA Chargers at Home and on the Road

Another intriguing betting special that could end up hitting during the 2023 season is the Denver Broncos finding a way to sweep the season series against the Los Angeles Chargers at home and on the road. Although Denver have lost to the Las Vegas Raiders six times consecutively and the Kansas City Chiefs a whopping 15 times in a row, the Broncos have seemingly been able to defeat the Chargers every year including a sweep of LA during the 2019 season.

Not only have Denver fans sold out every home game since 1970, but they also travel well to road games like the ones that are played in Los Angeles and formerly San Diego. Most of the time, every home Chargers game against the Broncos has an abundant amount of orange in the crowd which makes it extremely difficult for LA to operate like usual for a home game. With a tremendous home-crowd advantage and the hopes of being much improved from last year, the Denver Broncos could have a realistic chance of beating the Los Angeles Chargers twice in 2023.

Why Jerry Jeudy Will Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season

The 15th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jerry Jeudy is slowly but surely becoming the playmaking wide receiver that the Denver Broncos hoped they were getting a few years back. With some drop problems and the injury bug playing a part in his first couple of seasons, it was the former Alabama standout that put together his best season as a professional in 2022 with 67 receptions for 972 yards and 6 touchdowns in 15 games played.

All in all, Mr. Jeudy certainly does not have a hard time getting open on most plays, as many analysts have hailed the 6'1″, 193-pound pass-catcher as one of the best route runners in the entire league. With tremendous start-stop ability and having perfected his routes on an intermediate and deep level, the only thing that Jeudy has missed out during his career is a reliable quarterback to throw him the pigskin. Despite having only caught nine touchdowns throughout the entirety of his career, Jeudy is the clear-cut number-one receiving option on this Broncos offense and if there is better quarterback play in Denver along with a clean bill of health for #10 in the orange and blue, then scoring 10+ receiving touchdowns could very well be achieved.

Why Russell Wilson will Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season

If you watched even a glimpse of Russell Wilson in 2022, you are probably thinking that there is no realistic chance that the Super Bowl 48 champion can throw 30 touchdowns nevertheless 40! However, there are definitely a few reasons that Wilson could return to his upper-echelon-of-the-league QB status a couple of months from now.

To begin, it always helps to have an elite offensive mind by your side like Sean Peyton. Not only did Peyton also happen to coach someone by the name of Drew Brees for 16 years who happens to have similar dimensions to Russ, but Brees went from throwing 26 touchdowns in his final season as a San Diego Charger to consistently throwing for 35-45 TD passes with Peyton as his coach. Whether it's Brady-Belichick, Montana-Walsh, Mahomes-Reid, or even Bradshaw-Noll, NFL quarterbacks often need a sharp mind at head coach to get them to the next level. Without a doubt, Russell Wilson needs a reset like none other with Peyton now steering the ship.

Lastly, another reason why Wilson will throw 40+ touchdowns for the first time since the 2020 season, then staying healthy will need to be a top priority. Already looking slimmer in OTA's than he did all of last season, Wilson has had some grueling ailments over the last couple of seasons that have bothered him. Although Russ has only thrown for 40 TDs one time in his career, feel free to hammer this bet if you are banking on Wilson winning Comeback Player of the Year and having his career resurrected by an all-time great offensive brain in Sean Peyton.

On paper, this is a roster is talented enough to get back to the postseason after a long and grueling seven-year absence. Remember, if the Broncos only scored 18 points per game instead of the 16.9 that they averaged all season, then they would've for sure been a playoff-worthy squad with how many close games they were in. If you want to make some extra cash this fall, then don't forget to wager upon these betting specials before the NFL season gets kicked off on September 7th!

Final Denver Broncos Betting Specials for 2023 Prediction & Pick: Denver Broncos to Score 1+ Passing Touchdown Every Game (+1200), Denver Broncos to Beat the LA Chargers at Home and on the Road (+300), Jerry Jeudy to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season (+650), and Russell Wilson to Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season (+1200)