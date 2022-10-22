NFL Odds: Giants vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022

The New York Giants will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York has surprised the NFL world by going 5-1 this season, including three straight wins. New head coach Brian Daboll has been a godsend for this team, already surpassing the four wins the team managed last season. Optimism abounds at MetLife for the first time in a long time.

Jacksonville is also under new leadership, with new head coach Doug Pederson guiding the team to a 2-4 record. Pederson comes with a Super Bowl pedigree and a stark difference from former head coach Urban Meyer. This team has been on a huge downswing lately but may start to be climbing out of that hole.

Here are the Giants-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Jaguars Odds

New York Giants: +3 (-105)

Jacksonville Jaguars: -3 (-115)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones has looked like a first-round quarterback for most of the season. Jones has completed 67 percent of his passes, which would be a career-high, for 1,021 yards, five touchdowns, and only two interceptions. Jones is also the team’s second-leading rusher with 236 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Saquon Barkley is back to his old self, leading the team with 616 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

New York has rushed for an impressive 978 yards and eight touchdowns. Barkley leads the team with 21 catches, totaling 155 yards. Richie James leads the team with 189 receiving yards, hauling in nineteen catches. Rookie Daniel Bellinger leads the team with two receiving touchdowns, catching fifteen passes for 139 yards. New York is averaging 21.2 points per game, which ranks eighteenth in the league.

New York’s defense has been great, allowing 18.8 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league. Julian Love leads the team with 41 tackles and has picked off the team’s only pass this season. Love has forced a fumble and also has recorded a sack. New York has sacked their opponents thirteen times, led by four from Dexter Lawrence. The Giants have forced nine opponent fumbles this season.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Trevor Lawrence has taken a huge step forward in his second season, completing 66 percent of his passes for 1,397 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Lawrence has also rushed for two touchdowns. James Robinson and Travis Etienne combine to form a dynamic backfield duo. Robinson leads the team with 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Etienne is second with 301 rushing yards. Zay Jones leads the team with 27 catches, totaling 227 yards and a touchdown. Christian Kirk leads the team with 362 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Jacksonville has scored 23 points per game, which ranks fifteenth in the league.

Jacksonville’s defense has been good, allowing nineteen points per game, which ranks ninth in the league. Foyesade Oluokun leads the team with 58 tackles, including five for a loss and a sack. Josh Allen leads the team with three sacks, while Jacksonville has totaled ten. Both Devin Lloyd and Andre Cisco have intercepted two passes, with Cisco taking one back for a touchdown. Jacksonville has totaled seven interceptions this season.

Final Giants-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

Barkley will be the difference-maker in a matchup of two good defenses.

Final Giants-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: New York +3 (-105), under 43.5 (-110)