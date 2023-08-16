The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting ready for an exciting season. Today, we will be discussing Jaguars betting specials for the 2023 season and making a pick on how they will do with these marks.

The Jaguars were one of the most exciting teams in 2022. Now, we will see how much better they can get. Trevor Lawrence returns and is booming with confidence. Additionally, Travis Etienne Jr. is back and ready for another great season. Here are some of the betting specials and what picks we think you should make.

Here are the Jaguars Betting Specials NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars Betting Odds



Jacksonville Jaguars to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: -135

Jacksonville Jaguars to beat Tennessee Titans On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: -105

Josh Allen To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season: -105

Trevor Lawrence to Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +105

Travis Etienne Jr. To Score 15+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +440

Calvin Ridley to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular season: +470

Jacksonville Jaguars To Reach AFC Championship Game: +470

Jacksonville Jaguars To be Undefeated in AFC South Regular Season Games: +600

Can the Jaguars Score a Touchdown in Every Game?

The Jags have one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. Therefore, it will be difficult for them not to score with all the talent they have. But the Jags failed to score a touchdown on one occasion last season, a 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans. Regardless, do not expect history to repeat itself. The Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only challenging defenses they will face on their schedule.

Will the Jaguars Sweep the Titans?

The Jaguars swept the Titans last season. However, they had lost five in a row prior to that and 9 of the last 10. And 1997 and 2005 were the only other seasons in team history where the Jags swept the Titans. Yes, the Titans are a team in transition. But they will somehow find a way to earn a split.

Will Allen Get 10 sacks?

Allen had seven sacks in 2022. Additionally, he posted 7.5 in 2021 and just 2.5 (due to injuries) in 2020. But Allen had 10.5 sacks in 2019. Therefore, there is still a good chance he can reach that mark. The offense being significantly better will help Allen because it will keep him off the field for long stretches of time and allow him the chance to get more sacks because he will be fresh.

Can Lawrence Rush for 5 or more touchdowns?

Lawrence had 73 rushes for 334 yards and two scores in 2021. Then, he rushed 62 times for 291 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. His game improved last year when he became a rushing threat. Now, defenses must account for his arm and his legs. Expect Lawrence to once again challenge this mark. Moreover, he will get a lot of chances if the Jags find themselves with the ball on the 1-yard line.

Will Etienne Jr. Rush for 15 touchdowns?

The sky is the limit for Etienne. Amazingly, he rebounded from his lost rookie season to rush 220 times for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns. Etienne has all the talent in the world and can definitely push for 15 touchdowns. Curiously, the emergence of Lawrence as a potentially elite passer can also help Etienne, as defenses will be more worried about the pass than the run. Having multiple ways to score can always help a player. Moreover, adding weapons helps too.

Can Ridley Get 10 Touchdowns?

Ridley is back after missing the entire 2022 season due to a suspension from gambling. Now, we will see if he can return to the elite player he was a few seasons ago. Ridley had just 31 receptions in 2021 for 281 yards and two scores. However, that followed the 2020 season, where he posted 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine scores. Ridley also had 63 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 and 64 catches for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018, his rookie season. Therefore, he is more than capable of hitting 10 scores as he is only 28 years old.

Will The Jaguars Reach the AFC Championship Game?

The Jaguars reached the 2018 AFC Championship Game in a season no one expected them to even contend. Today, most see them as contenders. But there are plenty of teams in the way. Moreover, the Jags must contend with the Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and the Los Angeles Chargers. Will they be able to get past those teams?

Can the Jaguars Sweep Their Division?

The Jaguars have never swept their division. Additionally, they went 4-2 and still lost games to the Texans and Indianapolis Colts last season. 4-2 has been their best mark, as they have never quite been able to be dominant enough to sweep everyone.

Final Jaguars Betting Specials

The season is getting closer. Consequently, I think they will hit a few betting specials. While they may hit several bets, these are the three I am most confident they will nab.

Final Jaguars Betting Specials:

Jacksonville Jaguars to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: -135,

Josh Allen To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season: -105

Trevor Lawrence to Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +105