NFL Odds: Jets vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022

Two teams going in opposite directions will meet up on the gridiron as the New York Jets travel to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Jets-Broncos prediction and pick will be revealed.

Who could’ve thunk of it, but the New York Jets under the leadership of head coach Robert Salah come into this one at 4-2 and are in a solid position in the AFC East with a firm grip at second place just behind the Buffalo Bills. Not to mention, but the Jets are a perfect 3-0 out on the road thus far this season. With another visiting test taking place in Denver on Sunday, New York can once again prove that they could be a sneaky playoff contender with another victorious triumph.

If you were to take one step into the city of Denver and mention the Broncos to a passerby, they would most likely give off a look of disgust and agony. Simply put, with all of the hype that the Broncos received the second that they acquired Russell Wilson from Seattle, many believed they were instant contenders within the AFC. However, things have not played out that way, and now the Broncos are faced with a must-win game if they want to keep their slim playoff chances alive.

Here are the Jets-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Broncos Odds

New York Jets: -1.5 (-110)

Denver Broncos: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 36.5 (-110)

Under: 36.5 (-110)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Don’t look now, but the Jets have officially arrived! After posting a 4-13 record a year ago, the Jets have remarkably won as many games as they have all of last year. Without a doubt, the Jets are a much-improved squad and they are ready to make the ultimate statement this weekend.

At first glance at the schedule during the offseason, not many expected the Jets to have a chance in this one against Russell Wilson and the Broncos in the Mile High City, but it is crazy how things change only a little more than a month into the season. For starters, the Jets could cover the spread if they can take care of the little things and not get off to a poor start. With a chance to get off to their best six-game start since 2015, New York needs to control the time of possession and put the pressure on a Denver offense that ranks dead-last in scoring offense.

In fact, the Jets have been a ferocious unit on the defensive side of the ball, as they have held opposing offenses to only 21 points per game and less than 330 yards of offense. If New York can force Denver to some three-and-outs and exhaust the Broncos’ defense, then the Jets should have a tremendous chance in covering the spread and improving to 4-0 out on the road.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

Standing on the brink of digging themselves a hole too deep to climb out of, it is truly do-or-die time for the Denver Broncos. After finding a way to lose yet again on Monday Night Football to their division rivals in the Chargers, the Broncos have now lost back-to-back gut-wrenching overtime games and are quickly falling behind the rest of the AFC in the playoff picture. To make matters worse, an already banged-up Russell Wilson is OUT ahead of Sunday’s matchup due to a nagging hamstring injury.

As bad as the Broncos have been on offense, they have arguably showcased to the rest of the league that they boast one of the top defenses in the entire NFL. In four of their five games played up to this point, the Broncos have surrendered less than 20 points each and are only allowing teams to score a minuscule 16.5 points per game. With the team’s offense failing to show even a faint heartbeat, Denver will need to rely on the defense that has looked Super Bowl caliber to inch them closer to the .500 mark in the win-loss department.

Obviously, can the Broncos be a threat whatsoever with the ball in their possession? Clearly, Denver started off hot on Monday night as Wilson completed his first ten passes before the offense ran into a brick wall and seemingly could not come up with any positive plays the rest of the night. No matter who is under center for the Broncos, it will be vital for them to get the running game going and to stay ahead of the sticks versus a stingy Jets defense.

Final Jets-Broncos Prediction & Pick

On paper, this contest has the makings of a true 50-50 coin flip. Without a doubt, the Jets are hot and have been playing like the better team in contrast to the Broncos. Even though Denver has a home-field advantage in this one, they are not to be trusted at the moment.

Final Jets-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (-110)