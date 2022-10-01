NFL Odds: Jets vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

Two teams coming off of losses will meet on the gridiron to right their wrongs as the New York Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, with a Jets-Steelers prediction and pick.

After an emotional comeback win against the Browns, the Jets came back to Earth with an underwhelming 27-12 loss to the Bengals. Despite the 1-2 start to the season, Jets fans can find solace in QB Zach Wilson returning under center after missing the first three games due to a knee injury sustained in the preseason.

With 10 days separating the last time they played, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be eager to get back on track after falling short to their division rival Cleveland Browns by a score of 29-17. With rookie QB Kenny Pickett patiently lurking in the shadows for a crack at the starting gig, current starter Mitch Trubisky will need to string together a solid performance in order to keep his job for at least another week and to bring the Steelers back to .500 with a 2-2 record.

Here are the Jets-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Steelers Odds

New York Jets: +3.5 (-115)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Although the former Super Bowl champion quarterback in Joe Flacco gave a valiant effort in a relief effort while Zach Wilson was sidelined with an injury, the biggest reason the Jets will cover the spread on Sunday will be because of the return of their second-year franchise signal caller. Surprisingly, even though the Jets currently possess the fifth-best passing attack in the NFL, it is hard to imagine that Wilson won’t put this offense over the top in Week 4.

Without a doubt, New York has done an excellent job in recent years past of supplying this offense with a plethora of exciting and young talent. This has been on full display thus far in 2022, as wideout Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall have provided New York with exciting options for head coach Robert Saleh and the rest of the coaching staff. Not only that, but the stats offensively speak for themselves, as the Jets boast the ninth-best offense in the entire league. One of the biggest things to look out for is this Jets offensive line versus the Steelers front seven. With the absence of T.J. Watt proving to be a big blow, expect New York to have their way in the trenches.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, this ain’t your Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers anymore. At some point, it is hard to imagine that the hometown kid in Kenny Pickett won’t get an opportunity to show what he can do in the coming weeks. However, for now, it will be up to Mitch Trubisky to lead the offense against a Jets defense that is susceptible to giving up more than a few big plays through the air and even on the ground. Even though the Jets have shown glimpses of skill, they are ranked 26th in total scoring on defense and have their weak spots when trying to stop the run and the pass.

However, the key to covering the spread in this one for Pittsburgh will fall on the shoulders of an offense that has struggled to move the ball and sustain drives. In fact, their 271 yards per game through the first few weeks of the season is second-to-last only to the Chicago Bears. Obviously, the Steelers need to take advantage of every single drive and find ways to punch it in the end zone rather than settling for field goals.

Despite being shorthanded defensively, the Steelers could give Zach Wilson a rude welcome back to the lineup as Pittsburgh has recorded nine sacks and five interceptions up to this point.

Final Jets-Steelers Prediction & Pick

In a battle between two 1-2 teams, the return of Zach Wilson will prove to be the difference maker as he will make some big plays down the stretch to give the Jets a big-time spread-covering victory.

Final Jets-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Jets +3.5 (-115)