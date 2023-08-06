The Silver and Black are back and looking to hit some betting specials. We are here to share our NFL odds series while making some Las Vegas Raiders betting specials predictions and picks for the 2023 season.

We got some fun betting specials to make. Now, we take a look at the Raiders.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of Draft Kings.

NFL Odds: Las Vegas Raiders Betting Specials

Davante Adams Will Have 100+ Receiving Yards in 8 Regular Season Games: +100

The Raiders Will Have One Player with 12+ Rushing or 12+ Receiving Touchdowns: +125

Davante Adams or Josh Jacobs Will Have +1750 Yards from Scrimmage: +150

Jimmy Garoppolo Will Have 275+ Passing Yards in 8 Regular Season Games: +250

Jimmy Garoppolo Will Have Pass for 4,000 Passing Yards and Davante Adams Will Have 12+ Receiving Touchdowns: +300

Jakobi Meyers or Hunter Renfrow Will Have 1,250 Regular Season Yards: +400

Maxx Crosby Will Have 3+ Sacks in One Regular Season Game: +400

Josh Jacobs Will Have +100 Rushing Yards in 8 Regular Season Games: +700

Davante Adams Will Have 2,000 Receiving Yards in Regular Season: +700

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Davante Adams Will Have 100+ Receiving Yards in 8 Regular Season Games

Adams had eight 100-yard receiving games in 2022. Additionally, it was a year after he also had eight 100-yard games in 2021. Adams had seven in 2020 and five in 2019. Ultimately, he has gotten better every season. But the change in quarterbacks threatens this bet? Will he still mesh with Jimmy Garoppolo?

Why The Raiders Will Have One Player with 12+ Rushing or 12+ Receiving Touchdowns

Adams can certainly hit 12 touchdowns. Moreover, Jacobs can do it too. But you must bank on both staying healthy or seeing scoring opportunities for it to happen again.

Why Davante Adams or Josh Jacobs Will Have +1750 Yards from Scrimmage

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jacobs totaled over 2000 yards last season. Conversely, Adams hit 1510 yards last season, but all were from catching passes. Jacobs is more capable of doing this. Thus, it makes it a decent bet, assuming he can stay on the field.

Why Jimmy Garoppolo Will Have 275+ Passing Yards in 8 Regular Season Games

Garoppolo did this twice in 2022. Ultimately, he did it seven times in 2021 and six in 2019. Garoppolo is not a consistent quarterback and barely has many passing games. However, the Raiders are likely to be playing from behind a lot this season. It gives Garoppolo a chance to hit this mark.

Why Jimmy Garoppolo Will Have Pass for 4,000 Passing Yards and Davante Adams Will Have 12+ Receiving Touchdowns

One of these things might happen. However, thinking that both can happen is likely difficult to imagine. Garoppolo has never hit 4,000 yards. Significantly, he came close in 2019. Adams had 14 touchdowns in 2022, 11 in 2021, and 18 in 2020. Consequently, Garoppolo may cost Adams some scores this season.

Why Jakobi Meyers or Hunter Renfrow Will Have 1,250 Regular Season Yards

Neither of these options is appealing. Moreover, Meyers has never hit 1,000. Renfrow's highest output was 1,038 in 2021.

Why Maxx Crosby Will Have 3+ Sacks in 1 Regular Season Game

Crosby failed to do this in 2022. However, he notched this feat in a Week 6 game during the 2021 season. Crosby had three games in 2022, where he had two sacks in a game. Thus, the potential is there. Crosby is the best and most disruptive player on a defense that is the major weakness of this team.

Why Josh Jacobs Will Have +100 Rushing Yards in 8 Regular Season Games

No one believed Jacobs was going to emerge last year. Hence, it was a surprise when he broke free for six 100-yard games in 2022. It came a season after he had just two in 2021 and two in 2020. Additionally, he became a pass-catching threat which allowed his rushing ability to grow. Jacobs can hit this mark but he must stay upright on the field.

Why Davante Adams Will Have 2,000 Receiving Yards in Regular Season

Adams is one of the best receivers in the game. However, he had 1,516 yards in 2022 and 1,553 in 2021. It seems like 1550 yards is his relative ceiling. Regardless, there is always potential for Adams to hit this mark. Think about how bad the Raiders might be. Moreover, they will be racking up useless yards in an effort to play catch up. It gives the impression that Adams may hit this based on his team's low value alone.

Final Las Vegas Raiders Betting Specials Predictions & Picks

There are only three bets I like. Therefore, expect all of these to hit, assuming these players stay healthy and on the field.

Final Las Vegas Raiders Betting Specials Predictions & Picks:

Davante Adams Will Have 100+ Receiving Yards in 8 Regular Season Games: +100

The Raiders Will Have One Player with 12+ Rushing or 12+ Receiving Touchdowns: +125

Davante Adams or Josh Jacobs Will Have +1750 Yards from Scrimmage: +150