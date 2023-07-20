The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to quickly move past the postseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars as they head into a promising 2023-24 campaign. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a prediction on the Chargers season betting specials.

It's still hard to believe that a team as talented as the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead on one of the biggest stages in the NFL. It was a primetime night game on Wild Card weekend in Jacksonville. The Chargers' defense forced Trevor Lawrence to throw four interceptions very early in the game. It looked as if the Bolts would run away with a blowout defeat, instead, the Jaguars won the game on a field goal as time expired. The Jags did not lead that game for a single second and yet still advanced to the Divisional Round.

Out goes Joe Lombardi and in comes Kellen Moore. Chargers GM Tom Telesco said that the second Moore was available after parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys, that he knew that he had to go all in on the OC. Moore put up record numbers as the OC during his tenure in Dallas and should give Justin Herbert the freedom to let the ball loose. Despite the Chargers finishing as the 5-seed last year, we didn't really get to see what Herbert was capable of doing … and a lot of that could have been the fact that he almost broke all his ribs in Week 2.

The Bolts could be a whole new team this season. And they will be one of the more intriguing teams to watch in the AFC.

NFL Odds: 2023 Chargers Betting Specials

Los Angeles Chargers to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game (-160)

Bonus: Los Angeles Chargers to score 1+ Passing Touchdown in every Regular Season Game (+370)

Los Angeles Chargers to beat Denver Broncos On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season (+150)

Justin Herbert To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season (+700)

The value isn't great, but you can be assured the Chargers will score a TD in every game they play in this season. The toughest defenses the Chargers will face all season will be the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, and that isn't until after Week 14. With Kellen Moore at the helm calling plays, I expect to see the Chargers take a step forward this time around. Moore stated that he hopes to see Herbert utilize his arm more this year, which means we could see Herbert really excel. The Bolts went out and drafted two receivers from TCU in Quenton Johnston and Derius Davis to team up with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Josh Palmer.

Austin Ekeler has scored more TDs than anyone over the past two seasons. With his ability to find the endzone either on a handoff or a run after catch, the Chargers have a chance to be one of the highest-scoring teams in the NFL.

Adding on to the TDs every game, I actually expect Herbert to have at least one passing TD in every game this season. There were three occasions last year where Herbert didn't throw for a TD. However, with a new OC wanting to see Herbert shine, this could be a no-brainer.

The Chargers defeated the Broncos at home 19-16 in that uneventful Monday Night game last year. In the final game of the regular season in Denver, the Chargers lost to the Broncos late in the game after head coach Brandon Staley finally removed all of his starters to save for the playoffs. This season, LA won't be playing the Broncos in Week 18, but rather in Weeks 14 and 17. The Chargers identity will be known by then and if we see what we expect from them, then they should be able to take down their rivals in close affairs. The Broncos defense will be elite as always, but we are not so sure about Russell Wilson and the offense.

This prop has a tough chance of happening, but remember, Herbert rushed for five TDs his rookie season. We have no idea what to expect from Herbert and the Bolts' offense this time around with Moore running the show. The RedZone package for the Chargers is deadly if healthy. They contain Ekeler who is a TD machine, a 6-foot-9 tight end named Donald Parham II, and now two jump ball threats in Williams and Johnston at wideout. Even with all that, we could see Herbert escape the pocket and run in a few as he has done before. “I was in, I was in” – Herbert.

