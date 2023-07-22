The New York Giants are about to start another season and there are plenty of betting specials to make. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a Giants betting specials prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: New York Giants Betting Specials Total Odds

Kayvon Thibodeaux To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season: +125

Saquon Barkley to Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +170

The New York Giants to score +1 touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +250

Daniel Jones To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +300

The New York Giants to beat Philadelphia Eagles On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +650

Daniel Jones To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +750

New York Giants To Reach NFC Championship Game: +1000

Why Thibodeaux Will Record +10 Sacks in the Regular Season

This is the hottest bet to make. Ultimately, Thibodeaux had four sacks in 2022. He is a defensive star on the rise. Thus, we expect him to get even better as he grows into the role as the top pass rusher. Thibodeaux should excel with another year in this defense, and there is so much potential for a breakout season to happen.

Why Barkley Will Score +10 Touchdowns in the Regular Season

Barkley reemerged last season after several injury-plauged seasons. Now, the question is whether he can do it again. Barkley got 10 touchdowns last season as he rumbled through opposing defenses. However, he had not scored 10 in a season since 2018. Barkley should continue to get opportunities as long as he can stay healthy. Therefore, there is a good chance he can replicate the feat he accomplished last season.

Why The Giants Will Score +1 Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game

The Giants managed some success on offense last year. Moreover, they managed a touchdown in every game. The G-Men do not have the greatest offense in the world. However, they do have playmakers that could give them the edge to score. Their schedule is not the toughest, as they do not face too many great defenses. Furthermore, the only thing that might hinder them is injuries.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Jets present the toughest challenge on their schedule. Ultimately, if they can score on those teams, they will have a chance to accomplish this feat.

Why Jones Will Score +10 Rushing Touchdowns

The Giants made the playoffs, thanks to coach Brian Daboll. Additionally, the emergence of Jones helped them thrive. Jones became a rushing quarterback last season, and it helped them find a new dynamic. Thus, the Giants discovered a weapon they did not realize they had.

Why The Giants Will Beat The Eagles At Home and On the Road

The Giants struggled against the Eagles last season. Unfortunately, they lost all three games in which they met. The Week 18 game was the only game that was remotely close. Regardless, this is a new year, and there will be a new chance for the Giants to get revenge on the Eagles. But it has been a long time since the Giants swept the Eagles. Somehow, the Giants have not swept the Eagles since 2007, the year they won the Super Bowl. It would be a grand task for the Giants to accomplish this feat.

Why Jones Will Throw 30+ Touchdowns

This is a long shot bet. However, there have been plenty of average quarterbacks that have accomplished this. If Jared Goff can do it, then Jones can. Significantly, his ability to run might open up even more passing lanes for Jones. Expect him to improve on his 15 touchdowns. Regardless, it will be tough for him to hit this.

Why The Giants Will Reach the NFC Championship Game

Both of the Super Bowl wins from the Giants in the last two decades came out of nowhere. Moreover, the odds for that were pretty high. It would ironically take them probably beating the Eagles. Likewise, they would probably have to beat the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants have one of the best coaches in the NFL based off his incredible effort last season. Additionally, they have the potential to take it to the next level.

Final New York Giants Betting Specials Prediction & Pick

This will be predictable. Ultimately, I feel most confidentally about Thibodeau getting his sacks. Barkley should stay healthy and hit his scoring marks. Likewise, the Giants will score a touchdown in every game. The Giants are a rushing team. Thus, it is easy to see Jones getting 10 this season.

Final New York Giants Betting Specials Prediction & Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season: +125, Saquon Barkley to Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +170, The New York Giants to score +1 touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +250, and Daniel Jones To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +300