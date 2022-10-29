Under the lights at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, a tale of two different stories will clash on the gridiron as the Green Bay Packers make the road trip to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Packers-Bills prediction and pick will be revealed.

All season long, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have not looked like the winning franchise that we have come to know over the years. Coming into this one with an underwhelming 3-4 record, the cause for concern has no question been about the Packers’ inability to string together productive drives on offense. With a daunting task going up against a Bills squad that is a true Super Bowl favorite, Green Bay needs to figure it out in a hurry.

Entering this primetime contest at 5-1, the Buffalo Bills are no joke. Fresh off of a bye week, the Bills will be well-rested to give the Packers all they can handle. With expectations higher than they have ever been in Buffalo, the Bills Mafia will no doubt be rocking for Sunday Night Football.

Here are the Bills-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Bills Odds

Green Bay Packers: +10.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Things have gone from bad to worse as of late in dairy country as Green Bay has now lost three straight games, with people around the NFL wondering if the Packers can even dig themselves out of this hole to make it back to postseason play. Green Bay is off to its worst start in the four years of head coach Matt LaFleur’s tenure by far, in part because the Packers’ typically electrifying, big-play offense has been left depleted by an abundance of injuries.

Regardless of the troubles occurring up north in Green Bay, the Packers have yet to press the panic button and instead are looking at this upcoming game with the Bills as a tremendous opportunity to right their wrongs and get back in the saddle of being a contender.

At first glance, Green Bay’s best chance at covering the spread will be to somehow get the deep ball going in Rodgers’ favor. Even though Rodgers is tenth in the league when it comes to passing yards, Green Bay is only averaging 270 yards of offense during its losing streak. In order to reverse that trend of lackluster offense, it will be vital for Rodgers to extend plays with his feet and even escape the pocket to give his young receivers time to get open.

More importantly, Green Bay needs to do the unthinkable and slow down a Bills offense that is averaging a whopping 29.3 points per game. It is a must for the Packers to somehow get pressure on Allen to limit his time to go through his progressions.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The last time we saw Buffalo take the field two weeks ago against the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen orchestrated a game-winning drive to put the Bills on top for good in the waning moments of the game. Unlike last year’s postseason duel versus Kansas City that saw the Chiefs force overtime, the Bills put the clamps on and forced a Patrick Mahomes interception to seal the deal on the following possession.

Coming off a victory bound to have major implications for home field in the AFC playoffs, the Bills are riding high.

However, the last thing Buffalo wants on Sunday night is to start out slow, giving the Packers the ability to keep it close. Yes, Green Bay has endured a tough start to the season, but whenever you go up against Aaron Rodgers, it is wise to keep your head on a swivel.

Nevertheless, the Bills should have no issue when it comes to finding Stefon Diggs in open space for some big-time plays through the air. Diggs’s 656 receiving yards rank second-most in the league, and he will be going up against a struggling Jaire Alexander. A week ago, Alexander was torched by Terry McLaurin for 78 yards on five catches, and life won’t get any easier for the Packers’ top corner on Sunday.

In addition, this is a ferocious Bills defensive attack that is prone to shutting down the running game, making life difficult for quarterbacks hoping to make big plays through the air. ke plays with their arms. If anyone is going to stand out on defense, expect Von Miller to wreak havoc off the edge.

Final Packers-Bills Prediction & Pick

With the amount of injuries piling up in Green Bay, even a healthy Packers team would have their hands full against this Bills squad. The moment is never too big for Aaron Rodgers, but slowing down Josh Allen will prove to be way too much to handle for the Packers’ suspect defense.

Final Packers-Bills Prediction & Pick: Bills -10.5 (-110)